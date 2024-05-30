Was Nick Diaz Suspended From UFC? Exploring Stockton Native’s Controversial Octagon Hiatus

Nick Diaz is set for his surprising UFC return. He will fight welterweight mainstay Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC Abu Dhabi on August 3. The fight is scheduled to last five rounds.

Diaz last fought at UFC 266 in 2021, against Robbie Lawler. However, he didn’t look in his best shape in the fight. He suffered a defeat in the rematch against Lawler. Although the bout was decided as a TKO, Diaz didn’t want to continue.

Exploring Nick Diaz’s suspension

Nick Diaz’s fight against Robbie Lawler marked his first octagon appearance since 2015. His previous bout came at UFC 183 against Anderson Silva. While Silva earned a decision win in that contest, it was later ruled a no-contest. And when Diaz tested positive for marijuana use, he was banned for five years by the NSAC.

Diaz was also fined 33% of his fees, which he took for the Silva fight. The fine amount turned out to be USD 165,000. UFC fans were taken aback after they learned about the epic proportions of the punishments he received.

Marijuana use is not considered to be performance-enhancing, and many fighters use it to fight inflammation and deal with pain. Diaz fired back at that time, saying (via Essentially Sports), "I wanted to just get up and tell them all, like, 'Look, you guys are way the f*** out of line. You guys have been trying to hold me down from day one.' That's pretty much this whole sport has been trying to keep me from where I belong and that's the number one position."

Later, Diaz appealed against the verdict, and eventually, the suspension was reduced to 18 months and the fine to USD 100,000. Diaz, however, didn’t fight until 2021. He was scheduled to fight Lawler at welterweight, which was later shifted to middleweight days before the fight.

Reports suggested that Diaz had suffered an injury before the fight, making him unable to make the 170lbs weight.

Did Nick Diaz ever become UFC champion?

Nick Diaz never won the UFC title. He challenged Georges St-Pierre for the undisputed title at UFC 158 and lost the bout. He also fought Carlos Condit for the interim title at UFC 143. However, he lost the match following a closely contested war.

Diaz made his UFC debut in 2003 and has fought in Pride, Strikeforce, and other organizations as well. He went on an undefeated run in Strikeforce and won the welterweight title. Diaz re-joined the UFC back in 2011. In the eyes of many fans, he is an even bigger superstar than his brother, Nate Diaz.