Was Pat McAfee’s WWE Raw Absence Linked to His Recent Encounters With Wyatt Sicks? Find Out

The latest edition of WWE Raw emanated from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The show was nothing short of spectacular, however, Michael Cole was a partner short, as Pat McAfee was missing from the commentator’s table.

His absence sparked widespread speculation in the WWE Universe. Some fans even speculated that his disappearance was linked to The Wyatt Sicks due to recent events. But the real reason behind his absence has finally come to light.

Real real reason why Pat McAfee missed WWE Raw 06/24

Michael Cole opened the show, urging the fans not to read too much into Pat McAfee’s absence. This led to speculation that his absence was part of a storyline. It turns out that Pat McAfee’s absence had nothing to do with the Wyatt Sicks.

PWTorch also revealed McAfee’s whereabouts during the WWE Raw. According to the outlet, Pat McAfee legitimately had a “last-second family emergency.”

Given that McAfee’s talk show was apparently invaded by the Wyatt Sicks recently, it was reasonable to believe that he was attacked by the evil faction. However, fans will be relieved to know that the color commentator is safe.

The Wyatt Sicks disrupted The Pat McAfee show on three occasions. On June 20, the show saw an abrupt power cut towards the end before a foreboding sound associated with the Wyatt Sicks played. Despite the clear indication, McAfee downplayed Wyatt Sicks’ involvement.

Advertisement

On June 21, another cryptic incident unfolded, as a “You Lied” message appeared on the screen. And finally, on the June 24 edition of the show, with Triple H as the guest, the show experienced a similar interruption with another “You Lied” message flashing on the screen.

Do the signs portend that Pat McAfee is Wyatt Sicks’ next victim? We will have to wait and see.

Wyatt Sicks delivered a package addressed to Pat McAfee on Raw

Despite Pat McAfee’s absence, Wyatt Sicks member Nikki Cross made an appearance on Raw after the MITB qualifier match. Cross creepily crawled out of the ring with a package addressed to Pat McAfee and handed it to Michael Cole.

The package contained a VHS that, when played later in the show, revealed Uncle Howdy having a conversation with Bo Dallas about the late great Bray Wyatt.

Read More: The Undertaker Reveals His Biggest Regret In WWE Concerning His Wardrobe

Advertisement

After all this, it begs the question: What does Pat McAfee have to do with the Wyatt Sicks? Why is he being accused of lying by the Uncle Howdy-led group? We will have to wait for the answers.