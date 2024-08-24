Was Patrick Beverley Really Waived by Hapoel Tel Aviv? Exploring Viral Tweet

No, Patrick Beverley was not waived by Hapoel Tel Aviv. The former NBA star’s move to Israel has sparked a mix of reactions from fans and enthusiasts. Upon his arrival, the ex-Milwaukee Bucks player was greeted with both warmth and amusement from the local fans.

Despite the wholesome welcome, a tweet recently went viral claiming that Pat Bev was waived by his Israeli team. The tweet quickly caught the attention of NBA fans, causing quite a stir. However, it’s important to note that the tweet was posted from a parody account with a history of sparking controversies.

There were quite a few speculations about Beverley's interaction with the fans, who were dressed in red and engaging in activities such as taking selfies and greeting the crowd. Despite the rumors, all is well with the ex-NBA star.

Beverley is currently setting the stage for an exciting new basketball season abroad with Hapoel Tel Aviv Basketball Club in Israel. With his wealth of experience from 12 illustrious seasons in the NBA, spanning across various teams, Beverley has transitioned to a new chapter in his career after signing a lucrative $2 million deal with Hapoel Tel Aviv.

This move has ignited considerable anticipation, as Beverley's arrival brings with it high hopes for local fans eager for a championship victory, with their last Israeli title dating back to 1969. The influential player's decision has made a significant impact, not only on the local team but also on the broader basketball community.

Recently, a remarkable display of Beverley's talent was captured in pre-season highlights, which were shared via his podcast's Twitter account. These clips showcased his prowess on the court, reaffirming his enduring capabilities.

Advertisement

As the team gears up for the Israeli Premier League season, which runs from October to June, Beverley's proven track record and experience in international competitions, including the EuroCup, are sure to elevate the team's prospects. With Beverley on board, Hapoel Tel Aviv is poised to reach new heights in the upcoming season, and the local fans are excited to see how his influence will shape their journey.

Prior to opting for his Israeli venture, in the NBA, Beverley has been known primarily for his defensive prowess and three-point shooting rather than his scoring ability. With an average of 6.2 points per game last season and only three seasons of double-digit scoring in his 14-year NBA career, Beverley has often played a supporting role on offense.

However, his recent displays in Israel suggest that he may be ready to step into a more significant offensive role and demonstrate his capabilities as a first option.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘If a Bomb Goes Off I’m Gone’: Patrick Beverly Gets Brutally Honest About Playing in Israel With Hapoel Tel Aviv BC