'Was pretty annoyed': Drew McIntyre Makes Shocking Claim on CM Punk's WWE Return

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk’s rivalry seems to go beyond WWE. The two superstars had a rough relationship before Punk returned to WWE. That rivalry was just given a push in WWE and, it has worked wonders.

The Scottish Psychopath has himself spilt the beans on his relationship with Punk, by commenting on his WWE return. During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion opened up on his real issues with Punk.

He said that he was pretty annoyed, with Punk’s return but then said he also understands the business side of it. “I mean, if I had a chance to really think about it, initially, I was pretty annoyed (that CM Punk returned to WWE), but I understand business and I understand why it was done,” TJR Wrestling quoted Drew McIntyre.

He continued, “I was sitting there thinking, there’s a lot of real history here, and a lot of real feelings I’ve got and if I get the opportunity, I know we could tell the most compelling story of all, because no matter my real feelings, I’m still a professional, you know? He’s still a professional, and we’ve been given the platform to show the world what we can truly do creatively.” he said.

McIntyre said that WWE COO Triple H knew that there was something not well between the two, and he allowed them to “take this creative as far as they can.” “You make people feel, you make people believe, and it’s not so hard to make people believe when you truly feel what’s good on-screen, inside and out,” Punk said.

Advertisement

In WWE, McIntyre and Punk’s rivalry has turned out to be one of the hottest storylines in WWE. The two have been locked in a bitter quarrel since WrestleMania 40 when Punk spoiled McIntyre’s maiden WWE World Heavyweight Championship victory.

Since then the two have fought each other twice at two WWE PLEs; SummerSlam and Bash in Berlin. They have won one match each, and now they are going for a third battle, which shall be in a Hell in a Cell at WWE’s next PLE, Bad Blood on October 5. Let’s see who wins the third and most probably the final battle between the two.