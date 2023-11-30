Was the CM Punk Pipebomb promo in WWE real or scripted? Looking back at the moment that made him a fan favorite

The Voice of Voiceless, CM Punk, made his much-awaited return to WWE after almost a decade. Punk showed up at the ending moments of Survivor Series WarGames 2023 pay-per-view. Punk’s return erupted in the Allstate Arena.

Punk is currently one of the most loved pro wrestlers of all time. His popularity and fan following have been constantly growing for years.

The best in the world gained a massive fan following due to the nature of his gimmick; he was a rebellious champion. He had a very anti-hero gimmick resembling Stone Cold Steve Austin’s gimmick back in the attitude era.

Punk had numerous moments in his whole WWE run, which made him star over the night. One of his most controversial and talked-about moments was his infamous promo at Raw. which is popularly known as Pipebomb.

What is Pipebomb promo?

The June 27th, 2011 edition of Monday Night Raw is now counted as one of the most controversial Monday Night Raws in history. CM Punk was feuding with John Cena. Punk was set to deliver a promo for the show.

Punk appeared on the show at the end, sat on the ramp, and talked about WWE management, Vince McMahon, and his family; he even mentioned the company would become better after Vince McMahon’s death, and Punk name-dropped Hogan and Brock Lesnar.

Punk spoke his heart out, and at the end, WWE disconnected his microphone. The promo then went viral and is now called CM Punk’s Pipebomb. The pipebomb promo added a new layer to Punk's gimmick.

Was the Pipebomb promo real?

CM Punk 2021 appeared on the Dropping Character Podcast and revealed his infamous Pipebomb Punk said,

“When I showed up that day, Vince found me and he said, ‘You’re gonna go out there and air your grievances tonight’ and I was laughing. ‘Sure I am. Sure I am, guy’, and he’s like, ‘Write some stuff down and let me approve it’ and I’m not gonna name names but I got with some people who were writers and I started talking about things that I wanted to say and they said, ‘Oh he’s not approving any of this.”

“He’s not gonna want you to mention Brock’ because Brock Lesnar was gone and they had a tumultuous relationship with lawsuits and stuff that I would soon experience myself.”

“In my mind, what I did was I immediately just shut down and I went with the flow and I let them write stuff down and hand it to Vince and Vince went, ‘Okay, this looks good.’ He gave a couple of notes, some of which I used.”

“One was don’t mention Kevin Dunn who is the guy in the production truck, don’t mention somebody else. ‘Okay’, and then I went out and said whatever the f*ck I wanted.”

According to Punk Pipebomb was planned but Punk took promo to the next level.

