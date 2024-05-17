‘Was the Last Sentence Necessary?’: NBA Fans in Splits Over Magic Johnson’s Tweet to Steph Curry for Winning PBWA Award

Stephen Curry, the stellar player of the Golden State Warriors, garners a new accolade for his illustrious career the Pro Basketball Writers Association’s Magic Johnson Award. This prestigious recognition highlights an NBA player who brilliantly marries on-court excellence with professionalism and cooperation in interactions with media and fans.

NBA legend and the award's namesake, Magic Johnson, took to X (a platform formerly known as Twitter) to felicitations to the two-time recipient. Johnson's heartfelt message expressing pride in conferring the award to the Warriors superstar caught everyone's attention.

Yet, it was his secondary part that sparked interest among fans. He discussed a rendezvous with Sonya, Curry's mother, during the LA Sparks' season opener. This playful disclosure invited a fun-filled reaction from the fans, here are some of the responses.

This marks Curry's second receiving of the Magic Johnson Award, his initial win dating back to 2016. This honor followed closely on Curry’s head coach Steve Kerr's receipt of the Rudy Tomjanovich Award - a coaching equivalent to Curry's accolade.

Curry's remarkable season saw him average 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, steering the Warriors to a 46-36 record. Off-court, Curry maintained a harmonious rapport with the NBA reporters, cultivating an environment of respect and transparency.

Magic Johnson Moved to Tears by Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen Curry's Moms

Sonya Curry and Lucille O'Neal, mothers of renowned basketball players Steph and Shaq, now delve into the lives of other parents who ushered their children into fame in their new show, Raising Fame on TV One.

In this show, which debuts on July 7, the duo explores the journey of several celebrity parents, including those of Kevin Durant, John Legend, Fantasia, and Magic Johnson, with whom they share a poignant dialogue.

Christine Johnson, Magic's mother, reminisces about teaching her son to confront challenges rather than avoid them – a revelation that brings Magic to the brink of tears. Throughout the show, Sonya and Lucille engage in sincere discussions to understand how it felt for these influential parents to nurture their youngsters before they realize their potential for extraordinary achievements.

In these conversations, they expose the setbacks and trials every family inevitably faces, as highlighted by John Legend in the show's trailer.

