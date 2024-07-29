Was the Last Supper Mocked at Olympics? Paris 2024 Organisers Reveal the TRUTH After Apologizing Amid Massive Backlash

One performance from the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics elicited conflicting opinions. The four-hour event, which began the Summer Games on July 26, included athletes gliding down the River Seine and entertainers reenacting worldwide famous occasions.

During a contentious tableau, drag queens and dancers lined a long table in a picture that some compared to Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" depiction of Jesus Christ and his 12 disciples.

Following the performance, some saw the visual as "mockery" and "insulting to Christian people," while others saw the moment as a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and inclusion.

Paris 2024 organizers apologize to everyone as they mean no ‘disrespect’ to any community

Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps apologized On July 28. In her statement, she said, “Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. On the contrary, I think that (artistic director) Thomas Jolly really tried to celebrate community tolerance,” Descamps said at a press conference. “We believe that this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense, we are really sorry.”

With this one thing is clear Olympics organizers in no way wanted to hurt any religious beliefs and it wasn’t meant for people to connect it with “The Last Supper”.

Why did people draw a comparison to ‘The Last Supper’?

In one moment from the opening ceremony, a dinner tray is removed to reveal a mostly naked Katerine singing in French. In the background, dancers and drag queens posed on a large table.

A camera panned over the tableau, initially revealing a figure capped with an aureole in front of DJ turntables. The following photo showed the remainder of the table lined with performers keeping their stances.

The table was then changed into a runway, with drag queens and models taking the stage in tribute to Paris' fashion culture.

The Olympic Games' official X account published photographs of the occasion, referencing Dionysus, the Greek deity of wine, fruitfulness, and ecstasy.

Their caption wrote, “The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings.”

However, some saw the tableau as reminiscent of the historical event depicted by da Vinci in "The Last Supper," in which Jesus Christ and his apostles enjoyed a last supper before being crucified. Some people supported the creative concept, believing that the tableau was attempting to make an inclusion statement

Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien, Katerine said in French that the entire ceremony was “moving” and “grandiose.”

“I was proud of it because it’s my culture. We are full of different people and each person lives in their own way and above all has the right to do so. I loved doing it,” he said. Katerine added that he hoped to get the following message across: “If we are naked, there is no war because there are no weapons.”

