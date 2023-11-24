Was Tom Brady ‘Mr. Irrelevant’? Taking a look at NFL GOAT’s draft position

Nowadays, people are talking a lot about the ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ tag and whether or not Tom Brady was a ‘Mr. Irrelevant’. Well, if you are wondering the same, here’s everything you need to know about this tag and whether or not Brady was ever given this title.

What is ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ and does Tom Brady own this title?

In simple words, ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ is a prestigious and a little bit notorious title given to the player who is picked last in an NFL season. In the history of the NFL, there are so many players that have had this title on them. Many players, but Tom Brady.

Also Read: Is Tom Brady making a potential NFL return? Former Patriots QB reveals huge update

Tom Brady doesn’t hold the title of ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ because he wasn’t the last of the season. Tom Brady was drafted as the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. In the NFL legend’s draft class, this tag was given to Mike Green, who went to the Chicago Bears as the final draft pick of the 2000 season.

The "Mr. Irrelevant" title is bestowed upon the final selection of the NFL draft each year. Historically, most players given this dubious distinction have not gone on to have standout careers in the league.

As the last player chosen, these individuals often lack the name recognition and hype surrounding higher picks. However, there have been some notable exceptions - players picked last who managed to exceed expectations.

Also Read: Tom Brady reacts to viral video of Gregg Popovich berating Spurs fans for booing Kawhi Leonard

The ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ in the 2009 draft, Ryan Succop from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is one of the exceptions. Succop is one of the most accomplished kickers of the NFL, and what makes him an exception to the ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ ideology is that he has won the 2020 Super Bowl.

Not just Ryan Succop but Brock Purdy is also an exception, who has made himself a great name in the NFL despite being the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft and having the ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ tag. 2023 has been going great for the star quarterback from San Francisco 49ers and he’s already started to get compared with Tom Brady.

Also Read: What did Aaron Rodgers, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson say about Tom Brady's view on 'mediocrity' in NFL?

Talking about Tom Brady, it’s confirmed that he is definitely not a ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ since he was not the last but the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL draft, signed by the New England Patriots. And the rest is history. The unprecedented success that Brady brought to the Patriots remains unmatched to this day.