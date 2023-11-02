Was Tom Brady responsible for Raiders firing Josh McDaniels? Mike Florio believes so

Rumors suggest that Tom Brady might have significantly swayed the Las Vegas Raiders' choice to let go of their head coach, Josh McDaniels, and their general manager, Dave Ziegler.

However, there's no concrete proof to back this assertion. In addition to McDaniels, the general manager and offensive coordinator lost their jobs, with their successors yet to be affirmed.

According to Skip Bayless, McDaniels and Ziegler’s dismissal on Tuesday evening could have been influenced by Brady.

NBC Sports' Mike Florio shares this belief. When he appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, he stated

"As Jed York once put it during a difficult time with the 49ers, you can't remove the owner.

And the challenge here is Mark Davis who has been making poor decisions over the past dozen years and is likely to make this next decision as well. Is he going to make a prudent one? The chances are slim.

With this in mind, we need to consider who might be advising him.

How involved was Tom Brady in persuading Mark Davis' decision on whether or not to dismiss Josh McDaniels? And what role will Brady play in the future? I would love to find out..."

Josh McDaniels' relationship with Tom Brady

Josh McDaniels and Tom Brady share a history, having started their journey together in 2001 when the New England Patriots brought McDaniels in as a personnel assistant.

McDaniels swiftly climbed the ladder to become the offensive coordinator by 2006.

Under his leadership, the Patriots broke several offensive records, leading to an undefeated regular season and dominant playoff victories.

Together, McDaniels and Brady secured three Super Bowl titles before McDaniels ventured out to coach the Denver Broncos in 2009.

In 2012, McDaniels made a return to the Patriots, serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under the head coach, Bill Belichick.

This reunion earned them two more Super Bowl titles.

Despite his achievements with Brady, McDaniels has had inconsistent results without Brady and hasn't managed to secure a winning season as a solo head coach.

There's also talk about a heated exchange between Brady and McDaniels during a 2023 game, but Brady dismissed any rumors of conflict, affirming that he and McDaniels are "brothers for life."

