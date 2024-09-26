Was Vince McMahon Bound To Brock Lesnar Because Of Ex-WWE Diva Sable? Find Out

Brock Lesnar can surely be considered the only wrestler who would negotiate with Vince McMahon on his terms. Only someone like Brock Lesnar can get away with throwing a WWE belt right in Vince McMahon’s face and walking scot-free.

WWE fans can easily access that video on YouTube. Even Vince McMahon’s son, Shan McMahon, ran after Lesnar and confronted him for doing that, but Vince didn’t take any action against Lesnar. Similarly, Lesnar was also the one who wanted to break The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak, and he did that. There have been numerous instances when Brock Lesnar has displayed his dominance in WWE, and Vince has had to bow down to him.

So, why is it that? Has it got something to do with Brock’s wife, Sable, the ex- WWE Diva star? For the unversed, Sable had filed a sexual harassment case of USD 110 million against WWE in 1999. Sable had, however, settled the lawsuit with WWE outside court, and in 2006 she married Brock Lesnar.

According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Sable was indeed one of the reasons why Vince McMahon was, in a way, bound to Brock Lesnar’s demands. “The fact that Brock Lesnar is with Sable is why Brock Lesnar in Vince’s mind gets what he wants. The dynamic there is the most interesting dynamic that there is because Brock got the girl,” Meltzer said while speaking on his Wrestling Observer Radio.

He continued, “Brock always gets what he wants there. Brock got to beat Undertaker [at WrestleMania 30] – it’s somewhat related, I don’t want to say it’s all related because there are a lot of reasons that The Undertaker lost but the reason it was Brock, that’s part of it,” Meltzer said.

Sable was WWE’s top face as Diva from 1996-1999, and even though she didn’t wrestle, she was the face of the company’s women’s division. However, Sable quit the WWE in 1999 and slapped Vince McMahon with a sexual harassment lawsuit of USD 110 million.

Sable had revealed that the company had unsafe working conditions for women, which included instances of male wrestlers harassing women wrestlers, and even drilling holes in women’s locker rooms to watch them undress.

However, Sable settled the lawsuit with WWE in an out-of-court settlement. In 2003, she returned to WWE and quit again in 2004. In 2006, she married Lesnar.