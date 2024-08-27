Was Vince McMahon Trying To Humiliate Cody Rhodes’ Father Dusty With Polka Dot Gear? WWE Legend Reveals

WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was one of the most beloved professional wrestling superstars in history. He had great achievements throughout his career, from WCW to WWE and many more, and now his son, The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, is carrying his legacy; Cody Rhodes became the first ever WWE champion of his family at WrestleMania XL after he defeated Roman Reigns in the main event.

Do you remember that Dusty Rhodes wore black attire with black polka dots on it? American Dream’s polka gear is, to this date, his signature attire. WWE Hall of Famer, The Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase Sr., had a fun chitchat at the Everybody’s Got A Pod” podcast, where they talked about the theory that fans predicted Vince McMahon made Dusty wear that gear to humiliate him initially, which later became a cult for Dusty Rhodes.

According to Ewrestling News, Ted DiBiase Sr. reacted to the conspiracy theory on Dusty Rhodes’s polka dot attire, “You know what? And I don’t know if Vince did that to try and humiliate him. But Vince also knows that he got over it. And the other thing you gotta remember about Vince: Vince was never a wrestler.

Ted further expressed, “Vince’s (McMahon) gift was marketing. And now he’s marketing all of these characters, and he’s marketing them to a younger audience. He’s trying to sell video games, action figures, and all that merchandise; I don’t know; it’s kind of like it may have been Vince’s way, I don’t know, of testing Dusty.”

Advertisement

In 2022, when Seth Rollins was in a feud against returning The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, during their trilogy match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, The Drip God showed a wearing attire inspired by Dusty Rhodes’s iconic black and yellow polka dots on it. The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, entered the match with a torn Pac muscle and still delivered a five-star classic match, and that is considered the moment when Cody Rhodes won the hearts of fans and WWE management.

Currently, Cody Rhodes is being the perfect babyface superstar and a workhorse WWE champion after defending his championship successfully against self-proclaimed tribal chief Solo Sikoa. In a bloodline, rules match.

In the ending moment of the match, when Solo Sikoa was just three counts away from becoming the WWE Undisputed Champion, Roman Reigns made his thrilling return and, without wasting any time, launched an attack on Solo Sikoa. He planted a sickening Superman punch on the tip of his nose and gave him a wrenching spear.

Advertisement

With the assistance of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes regathered and gave Solo Sikoa cross Rhodes and pinned him to retain his championship. At WWE Bash in Berlin 2024, Cody Rhodes will defend his WWE Undisputed Champion against former WWE champion Kevin Ownes.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 is the upcoming WWE premium live event after the massive success of WWE SummerSlam 2024 PLE. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

How much would you rate The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes’s WWE Undisputed Championship reign so far, and who would you love to see against Cody Rhodes? Comment down.

ALSO READ: What Did Rey Mysterio Say to Dominik Mysterio About Liv Morgan on WWE RAW?