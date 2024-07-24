‘Washed! Just Retire OBJ’: Odell Beckham Jr Receives Backlash From Dolphins Fans After Being Placed on ‘Unable to Perform’ List

Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins in May 2024. This marks his third team in three years and the fifth of his career. He missed the entire 2022-23 season and was placed on the ‘unable to perform’ list before the Dolphins’ training camp for the upcoming season.

Last season, Odell reached the AFC Championship game with the Ravens, starting only 6 of the 14 regular-season games he played. He was a starter in one of their two postseason games before being released by the Ravens on March 13, 2024. With the Dolphins, he will earn $3 million, a significant drop from the $15 million he made with the Ravens.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Wants to Get Back Together With Odell Beckham Jr to Snatch Spotlight From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Fans’ reaction to Odell Beckham Jr being placed on ‘unable to perform’ list

Tom Pelissero reported that the Dolphins are placing Odell Beckham Jr. on an active/physically unable-to-perform list to start training camp. Pelissero indicated that the franchise is addressing minor issues and that this approach is part of the Dolphins’ plan to ease Beckham back into football.

Fans weren’t pleased to hear the update on the 31-year-old wide receiver. “Not good news to hear at all,” a comment read. “Is it bad that i don’t feel anything? I’m so used to this i expect it at this point,” another fan shared their disappointment.

Advertisement



Also Read: Odell Beckham Jr Joins His Third Team in Three Years; Signs One-Year Deal With Miami Dolphins

An X user said Beckham is in Miami just for vacation. Most fans were not surprised to hear the news. They probably saw it coming way before it actually happened. A Beckham fan supported him in his recovery. “Just give him a few weeks to ease back into football and he'll be ready to dominate the league,” the fan wrote in the comment section.

Odell Beckham Jr wins lawsuit against Nike

Beckham went against Nike in a huge legal battle. In 2022, he filed a contract breach case against the sports apparel brand, claiming that Nike stopped paying him his royalties.

In return, Nike also accused Odell Beckham Jr of breaching the contract . The company said the Dolphins WR modified his gloves without their permission, violating the contract terms. The athlete wanted $862,000 in damages, while Nike didn’t want to pay anything.

Advertisement

The Jury’s verdict wasn’t a win for either side. They did not award any damage to Beckham and Nike. The jury said neither of the sides breached the contract and would not bear any financial gain or loss. The Super Bowl LVI winner believes the jury served justice. He is content with the decision and is happy about standing up for his rights.