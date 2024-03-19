‘Washington Did You Dirty’: Ex NFL Star’s ‘Caleb Williams Should Pull an Eli Manning’ On Bears Claim Sparks Fan Outrage

According to Griffin III, in the 2024 NFL draft selection, Caleb Williams “should pull an Eli Manning” and refuse to play for the Chicago Bears. He thinks that Williams should play in another team because of how the Bears treated Justin Fields who was drafted at number 11.

Griffin took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and dropped a video sharing his thoughts. He also tweeted, “Caleb Williams should pull an Eli Manning and tell the Chicago Bears I AIN’T COMING.”

Football fans do not agree with Griffin and his comment on Caleb Williams

After Griffin shared the tweet, fans expressed their disapproval on the same. Most of the comments under the tweet were against what Griffin said and bashed him for saying something like that.

One fan said that he needs to stop projecting.

Another fan also realized why he is angry but is not acting maturely. The user wrote, “This is it. I get why he's mad, but he's not separating himself enough from this situation.”

One fan straight-up claimed, “Washington didn’t do him dirty he wasn’t better than Kirk Cousins at throwing the football.”

One follower of football even accused Griffin III of having a “fragile ego.” The user wrote, “Exactly. He’s constantly projecting. Must have a fragile ego.”

For the unversed, Griffin is referring to the event of the 2004 NFL draft where the No. 1 Overall choice was with the Chargers with the then quarterback Eli Manning, the main favorite to be taken first. Before the drafting, Manning said that he had no interest in playing for San Diego.

What else does Griffin III believe?

Griffin III also believes Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles will be fired after next season if the Bears do not make it to the post-season. As per Griffin, Williams will be under huge pressure to be successful in the NFL from his first game after he dazzled college viewers at USC.

Do you think Griffin III’s perspective is right or the fans are the ones who are making the correct verdict?

