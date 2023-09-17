Washington Sundar replaces Axar Patel in Asia Cup final; details inside

With the India vs. Sri Lanka Asia Cup Finals just around the corner, there's a major change in the Indian team for the finals that the BCCI has announced. Cricketer Axar Patel is replaced by Washington Sundar for the upcoming Asia Cup final match, at the very last minute. Keep reading to know why BCCI took this last-minute call, giving Indian fans an unexpected surprise.

Why did Washington Sundar replace Axar Patel?

BCCI, through their Twitter (X) account, revealed the news that Washington Sundar is the latest replacement for Axar Patel. Patel, who has seen offering some incredible performances throughout the Asia Cup series is not part of the final match due to a quadriceps injury, as informed by the BCCI. The news of the injury was confirmed by BCC, along with the news of Washington Sundar's entry in the India vs Sri Lanka squad.

BCCI sharing the news, wrote "NEWS: Washington Sundar replaces Axar Patel. Mr Axar Patel has been ruled out of the #AsiaCup2023 final against Sri Lanka due to a left quadriceps strain sustained during India's Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday. #TeamIndia".

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has been in great form this Asia Cup season, and with all-rounder Axar Patel's injury causing him to leave the squad, there will be immense performance pressure on Washington Sundar.

Washington Sundar is undoubtedly an outstanding player of the Indian team, who has contributed to his team's win on multiple occasions; whether it be IPL or International cricket.

