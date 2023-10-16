Wasim Akram thrashes Babar Azam for asking Virat Kohli his shirt after India beat Pakistan in World Cup 2023

India vs Pakistan was such a memorable match to watch, everything being just top-notch by the Indian team. India won that match over Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium, on October 14 by 7 wickets. The Indian team was definitely happy with this historic win in the World Cup 2023.

However, Pakistan's coach Wasim Akram wasn't happy about what happened on the field after the match. The Pakistani captain Babar Azam was seen getting a signed jersey from Virat Kohli. Wasim Akram, who wasn't happy about it, made a harsh statement. Let's see what the former Pakistani cricketer said.

Wasim Akram on Babar Azam getting Virat Kohli's signed jersey, after Pakistan lost the match

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli were seen having a heartwarming moment on the field, after the match. The Pakistani captain was seen getting the jersey signed by Virat Kohli, a moment captured and became viral in no time. The viral moment when came across Wasim Akram, he wasn't happy about it at all. One reason is the fact that it was too viral on the Internet, amidst Pakistan's high-margin loss.

During a recent interview with a local Pakistan show, the former Pakistani player mentioned the same thing and criticized Pakistan’s captain. Talking about Babar Azam getting the jersey signed by Virat Kohli, Wasim Akram said: "Today was not the day to do this. If you want to do it, if your uncle's son has asked you to get Kohli's shirt, then do it after the game in the dressing room". Wasim Akram was definitely not happy with what happened after the match.

As much as the fans are cool with Babar Azam getting the signed jersey of Virat Kohli, the Pakistani coach hasn’t been impressed with it. Wasim Akram during the same interview revealed that the performance was disappointing by Pakistan's players and above that, getting a jersey signed and that too in front of everyone wasn't appropriate. What's your take on this? Share your opinion in the comment section below.