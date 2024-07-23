Watch: 2024 Paris Olympic Athletes Put Anti-Sex Cardboard Beds to the Test in Viral Video

The Paris Olympics are shaping up to be a showcase of strength, agility, and... durability? That’s right—Olympic athletes are not only pushing their limits in their sports but also testing the endurance of their accommodations. Thanks to some curious star competitors, we now know that the cardboard beds in the Olympic Village are built for more than just sleep.

Tom Daley, the diving sensation and youngest European champion, and Rhys McClenaghan, the Irish gymnast renowned for his pommel horse prowess, decided to address the rumors head-on. Over the weekend, as they settled into their Olympic lodgings, they set out to test the myth that the cardboard beds were designed to be "anti-sex."

How Olympians are debunking the Anti-Sex cardboard bed myth at the Olympics

It seems like every Olympic Games brings some "anti-sex bed" controversy. It kicked off in Tokyo when cardboard beds were used for sustainability reasons.

These beds were dubbed "anti-sex" because they were made of cardboard. But that wasn’t true! Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan debunked the myth.

“Nope, they pass the test,” the athlete said, as the video ended. He added, “It’s fake! Fake news!”

If Rhys' video didn’t convince fans, Tom, 30, made his own video on July 21 to prove the bed’s sturdiness. The British springboard diver showed a close-up of the furniture, knocked on the structure, and lifted the mattress to reveal it was indeed made of cardboard.

Tom also jumped on the bed, which was covered with a blue and pink Paris 2024 comforter, to show it could handle bouncing or extra weight.

“OLYMPIC VILLAGE CARDBOARD BEDS!” the TV personality wrote in the caption. “There is always a lot of talk about the beds in the Olympic Village, so here is what they look like!”

Australian tennis players Daria Saville and Ellen Perez also tested the bed's strength.

And now, Olympic diver Tom Daley is debunking the myth again.

“This is cardboard,” the diver said, as he filmed the bedpost and headboard. "As you can see, it’s like a box," he added.

He also shared footage of the mattress topper and a thin mattress on a cardboard base. “Then, we get our own Paris ’24 [comforter],” he said.

The 30-year-old also tested the bed's stability by jumping up and down, and said, “As you can see, they’re pretty sturdy.”

How did the 'Anti-Sex' Olympics cardboard bed rumors start?

The cardboard beds were first introduced at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, held in July and August 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are promoting the use of recycled materials for procured items and construction materials at the Tokyo 2020 Games,” the Games’ official “Sustainability Pre-Games Report” said at the time. The beds were designed to be “turned into recycled paper after the Games.”

U.S. runner Paul Chelimo seemingly started the rumor that the beds were made to discourage sex between Olympic athletes.

“Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes,” he wrote on Twitter in July 2021. “Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners, even 4 of us can do.”

Many believed the purpose of using cardboard instead of traditional bed frames was to prevent athletes from engaging in intimate activities during the Olympics... but after Daley and McClenaghan's recent investigations, it’s clear that’s not the case.

Good thing, according to TMZ news, there will be a reported 200,000+ condoms available in the Olympic Village... just in case.