Watch: 47-Year-Old Tom Brady Goes Viral for Max Bench Press of 245 Pounds, His First in 18 Years

The TB12 method is still going strong. Although retiring a couple of years back, the GOAT is still at the top of his athletic strength. Sure, playing football did its part in keeping Brady ripped, but it’s his consistent trips to the gym that have maintained the physique of the top former NFL player. In a video that Brady posted on Instagram recently, the GOAT went all in during his strength training session, Tom Brady broke his bench press PR by lifting a 245-pound PR.

The 47-year-old started with some warmups, progressing up to 225-pound with ease, which he said was ‘the max he went’. However, this time, Brady thought of shattering his old records and setting new ones. Which is why, although a bit jittery, Brady loaded the barbell to 245 pounds, and gave the lift his all. Although he did not get it on his first attempt, the QB did not give up, succeeding at his second shot.

Brady’s success this day in the gym is a testament to the ‘never give up’ mindset he has cultivated from his days as a QB. Although it was not just the mentality that got Brady to lift that heavy, it was also the sheer commitment he has towards his personally crafted diet and fitness plan TB12.

What initially started off as a personalized plan just for Brady to get past the vicious cycle of injury and rehab is now one of the most buzzing fitness and diet plans in the health industry worldwide. Developed by Tom Brady and his then strength and conditioning coach Alex Guererro, the TB 12 method focuses mainly on ‘muscle pliability,’ a state in which your muscles are resilient and able to move without restriction.

Advertisement

Along with pliability, the two also mixed in the core ingredients for any fitness regime like nutrition, hydration, movement, and mental fitness, and so was born the TB12 method. The fitness regime mainly focuses on developing pliability in muscles through hands-on body movements, paired with a functional strength and conditioning approach for best results. On the other hand, the TB12 diet is a mainly plant-based diet, including anti-inflammatory foods.

Following this, Brady has unlocked his best potential in recent years. It was just about a week before posting the video of Brady unlocking a PR that he posted a video of him dunking a basketball on the court. The fans were equally shocked and inspired by the fitness that Brady carries.

Earlier this year, Tom Brady shocked the fans even more by breaking his 24-year-old personal best record. Back in 2000, Brady clocked 5.28 seconds for his 40m dash. In February, the GOAT broke his own record and completed the dash in 5.12 seconds, which is very impressive after so many years.

Advertisement

One thing is for sure, while Tom Brady might have bid his adieu to football, the GOAT of the NFL will remain committed to his diet and fitness regime, being the best (and fitter) version of himself with each passing year.