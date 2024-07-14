Watch: 50 Years Old NFL Legend Terrell Owens Hits Homerun During MLB Celebrity Game

The 2024 MLB Celebrity Softball Game saw some of the best talent participating at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. This includes several actors, influencers, comedians, and sportspersons taking the field. One such talent who competed in the game was NFL legend Terrell Owens.

Owens was a part of the National League team. The 50-year-old athlete had a nice outing on Saturday as he went on to earn a solo home run. Let’s discover more about his performance.

Terrell Owens hit a home run during MLB Celebrity game

Owens was in his fifth and final innings when he hit a line-drive missile. Softball legend Jenny Finch threw the pitch, while Owens, with a slight movement of his wrist, hit the ball toward the left-field corner. The ball hit so well that it was considered an MLB-level dinger.

Moreover, Owens has also played a key role in the NL squad's six-run rally in the fourth inning. Since the NL team was packed full of talent, they were already ahead with their scores, holding a commanding 12-2 lead against their opponents.

Despite this, the AL team did not surrender and made a determined effort to stage a late comeback. By the end of the game, they tried narrowing the scores but ultimately lost to the NL squad by 12-10.

It is important to note that Owens is a former football wide receiver and has competed in 15 seasons in the NFL. His career achievements include the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, a 5-time First-team All-Pro, and a 6-time Pro Bowl. Moreover, growing up, he tried his hands on a variety of sports, including football, baseball, track, and basketball.

Terrell Owens reveals his thoughts on the team’s new season

Before the MLB Celebrity Game, TO expressed his thoughts on the NFL Texans teams, which consist of the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys. The former Dallas Cowboys player showed concern for his ex-team and feels that the Houston Texans are in a much better position for the new season.

Owens went on to say (via TechsPrint), “There [are] two football teams here in Texas. If I had to tip my hat to one of those teams to go far, I would say the Houston Texans.”

Owen’s remarks were justifiable since Houston Texas had a strong start to this season, and the squad already has some of the best talent this time around, including C.J. Stroud and Stefon Diggs.

