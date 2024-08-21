Watch: 5’1 Zelina Vega Hilariously Trolled by Fellow WWE Superstar for Using Stepping Stool on Family Feud

WWE stars recently appeared on the popular television game show, Family Show, hosted by Steve Harvey. In the middle of the show, Zelina Vega and Angelo Dawkins came face to face, standing across each other. However, due to the notable size differences, Vega was given a stepping stool. Dawkins poked Vega for using the stepping stool.

Vega, whose official billed height is 5 feet and 1 inch, is one of the shortest wrestlers in WWE at the moment. Hence, the height difference was evident standing opposite Angelo Dawkins, whose height is 6 feet and 5 inches, even though she wore. high-heeled shoes.

Once Zelina stood right in front of Angelo Dawkins, he noticed the step stool. He trolled her saying, " They gave you a step stool".

Vega burst into laughter following the comment from Dawkins. Then Steve Harvey, the host of the show Family Feud, chuckled saying he was not supposed to say that. The other WWE women on the show offered encouragement to Vega, saying it was fine.

The female stars of WWE went head-to-head with their male counterparts on the latest episode of Family Feud aired on ABC. In the battle of sexes, five WWE stars from each group represented their respective teams.

ALSO READ: Liv Morgan Brutally Roasts Zelina Vega Over Dominik Mysterio Diss: 'Sitting At Home Making Your Own Vignettes'

Advertisement

Zelina Vega was accomplished by the former RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Michin, and Sonya Deville. On the other hand, the men's team was represented by LA Knight, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, and Montez Ford, aside from Angelo Dawkins. Bianca and Montez, who are a real-life couple, attended the show together.

During the episode, Austin Theory showed up with the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, meaning the episode was filmed a few months ago when A-Town Down was the blue twin belt holder after WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, WWE wrestlers have been common guests on the Family Feud show. Last year in July, the show aired a similar battle of sexes between WWE Superstars featuring, Seth Rollins, Xavier Woods, Big E, Dolph Ziggler, and Kofi Kingston from the men's team, while Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Becky Lynch from the women's team.

Another instance is when Rey Mysterio's family had a family feud with The Miz's family. The episode aired before Dominik Mysterio's famous heel turn on his father. Hence, the good guy Dominik was a part of the episode alongside his sister, Aalyah Mysterio and Angie Mysterio. Team Miz was beaten by Team Mysterio in that episode.

Advertisement