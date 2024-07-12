Watch: Aaron Rodgers Consoles Crying/Emotional Jets Fan Begging Him for Super Bowl

A quarterback footballer shows his emotional side to a die-hard Jets fan during an NFL event. It's been decades since the New York Jets won the Super Bowl and over 12 years since they made it to the playoffs, and Jets fans are desperate to end their Super Bowl drought.

There was a catching heartfelt moment during a recent NFL event, where quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed his empathetic side as he consoled a New York Jets fan who desired him to win a Super Bowl. However, the moment was the epitome of the love that fans share for their teams.

Aaron Rodgers consoled a Jets fan

Aaron Rodgers was playing at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe when a die-hard Jets fan hugged quarterback Aaron crying, wearing his No. 8 jersey.

An NFL journalist, Dov Kleiman shared a video on his Twitter account of a crying Jets fan telling Aaron Rodgers: “I just want a Super Bowl, Aaron. Please!” and on that Aaron also responds, “We will get a Super Bowl.” Aaron Rodgers consoled a weeping Jets fan at the American Century Championship.

Rolling back to the time when the New York Jets held the Super Bowl Trophy in 1969. 54 years today, the football game for the Jets has changed forever but the Jets fans have the same old compassionate love for the New York Jets team.

Aaron Rodgers on the Super Bowl quest

Since the Super Bowl victory back in 1969, the New York Jets have had some heartbreaking losses in the playoffs. As Rodgers himself is the legend for the Jets team, he is determined to end the Jets’ Super Bowl drought. However, A-Rod is making a comeback after his season-ending injury, and for the Jets’ fans, Rodgers is their savior.

And analyst Warren Sharp just signaled how the Jets can put forth a tough competition. “I think if Aaron [Rodgers] is back and playing at his 100%, the Jets are scary. I don’t know how Robert Saleh has gotten the Jets to be so focused and to have a decent enough record despite the ridiculously poor quarterback play they’ve had to deal with for years.”

But Rodgers isn't getting any younger nor the competition in the league is tough. As another season waves, quarterback Rodgers and his team are ready to face the toughest challenge and make sure everyone knows how prime they are in the football fraternity.



