Watch: Aaron Rodgers Ignores Donald Trump At UFC 302 Amid Conviction For Hush Money

At UFC 302, the scene was set with an unexpected and attention-grabbing moment as former President Donald Trump was seemingly disregarded by New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In a widely circulated incident, Rodgers, accompanied by former Packers teammate Mercedes Lewis, appeared unimpressed as Trump passed by at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

However, a clip shared by the Meidas Touch editor-in-chief, Ron Filipkowski has got around half a million views on X/Twitter ever since its upload.

This event notably followed Trump's conviction for 34 counts in relation to a hush-money case in New York City, adding contextual weight to the encounter.

Rodgers, known for his vocal support of presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was even in consideration for the vice presidential running mate position during Kennedy's election campaign, demonstrating his active involvement in the political sphere.

Donald Trump Convicted in Hush Money Criminal Case Amid US Presidential Election Campaign

Former US President Donald Trump was recently found guilty in a significant hush money criminal case, marking a historic moment as the first former US president to face such a conviction.

The New York jury's decision on all 34 felony counts, related to falsifying documents to cover up payments meant to silence a porn star before the 2016 election, has serious implications for Trump's political future.

Despite his denial of any wrongdoing and a plea of not guilty, the verdict carries the potential for a prison sentence of up to four years, though actual sentencing outcomes for such cases typically involve shorter terms, fines, or probation.

Scheduled just before the Republican Party's formal nomination for the presidency ahead of the upcoming election, Trump's sentencing on July 11 adds a layer of suspense to an already contentious campaign season.

The conviction in this hush money trial comes at a critical juncture in the United States' political landscape as the 2024 presidential election looms large. While the legal outcome does not legally block Trump from pursuing a re-election bid or assuming office if elected, the verdict's ethical and public ramifications have reverberated widely.

With polls indicating a close race between Trump and his potential rival, and the potential impact of the guilty verdict on his support among various voter groups, the court's decision adds a dramatic twist to an already heated political race.

