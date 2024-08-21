Watch: Aaron Rodgers Reveals How He Really Feels About Brother Jordan Rodgers Appearing on the Bachelorette

The Bachelorette might be a staple bing-watch for many, but it’s sure not for Aaron Rodgers. Quite the opposite, actually. In his defense, A-Rod has all the right reasons to get ‘irritated’ by his brother’s relationship with the show.

The saga started back in 2016 when Jordan Rodger became a favorite in the Bachelorette House and got into a relationship that further led to engagement with JoJo Fletcher in season 12. Aaron was not a huge fan of the show to start off with, but the domino effect of events that followed made it worse.

During the hometown dates segment of the show, Jordan and JoJo had dinner with the Rodgers, including his parents, Ed and Darla, and brother Luke Rodgers and his girlfriend. Aaron Rodgers was nowhere to be seen but it was not his absence alone that stirred the pot. The real problem with A-Rod was when the family left 2 seats empty in the episode; one for A-Rod and another one for his then girlfriend Olivia Munn, stirring up a talk.

While Aaron Rodgers has not commented particularly on this, his biographer Ian O’Conner spilled the beans in Rodger’s biography, Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers. “Aaron was irritated by his family’s decision to film that scene, empty chairs and all, especially when he was not invited to participate,” O’Conner writes, explaining how it affected A-Rod.

“Not that he would have shown up. Aaron did not appreciate that Jordan was using their personal issues to increase his visibility for a potential TV career.” Well, it was not just one time that Jordan used his brother’s name in the show and O’Conner called him out in his book. Jordan Rodger again touched upon the sensitive topic in a lead-up episode of the hometown dates episode.

During that, Jordan said, “I have a great relationship with my brother Luke. Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship. It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life, and I chose to stay close to my family and my parents and my brother and, yeah, it’s not ideal. And I love him.”

Jordan did show some sympathy to his brother in his following dialogs, saying that “he can’t imagine being in his shoes and handling the pressure” and that he does not have any “hard feelings” against him. However, it was not sympathy or ‘no hard feelings’ that Aaron Rodgers wanted from his family. It was them not talking about their estranged relationship in public.

He even made this clear in the interview that followed a training camp that year. “I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m not going to speak about those things. But I wish him well in the competition.”

Even O’Conner made it pretty clear in his book, saying that “Aaron said he has been distressed over the years by the occasional leak or comment from a family member. He said he wishes he was granted the same respect he had shown his parents and siblings.”

Ian O’Conner’s new book on Aaron Rodgers clarifies Rodgers' grudges on this and many more veiled events in Aaron Rodgers’ life