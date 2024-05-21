WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Trolled by Yankees Announcer On TV During MLB Game

Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback of the New York Jets, found himself the subject of trolling from the New York Yankees announcers during a recent MLB game. Rodgers, known for his controversial opinions and unconventional lifestyle choices, has garnered significant media attention, and his appearance at the Yankees game was no exception.

Yankees announcer takes a shot at Aaron Rodgers

As Rodgers chatted with fans and enjoyed the game, the Yankees announcers couldn't resist mocking his well-publicized beliefs saying he could be talking about ‘anything’.

For the unversed, known for his outspoken nature, Rodgers has shared a variety of unconventional views, ranging from conspiracy theories to his use of alternative substances like ayahuasca.

Meanwhile, Rodgers is set to make his return to the NFL in Week 1 of the 2024 season, facing the San Francisco 49ers. This comeback follows a disappointing 2023 season in which he played only four snaps before being sidelined by injury, shortly after his trade from the Green Bay Packers.

Fans and analysts are eagerly awaiting his return to see if he can lead the Jets to a successful season.

Controversial takes and Ayahuasca use

Rodgers has never shied away from sharing his views, no matter how controversial they may be. One of his most talked-about practices is his use of ayahuasca, a psychoactive brew traditionally used in South American spiritual ceremonies.

In a revealing interview on Aubrey Marcus' podcast, Rodgers explained how ayahuasca helped him achieve self-love and improve his mental health.

"To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself," Rodgers shared.

He continued, "It’s only in that unconditional self-love that then I’m able to truly, unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

Rodgers’ advocacy for the substance has even influenced other players, such as Jordan Poyer, who recently expressed interest in ayahuasca after hearing Rodgers' experiences. Poyer, now with the Miami Dolphins, will face Rodgers twice this season as the Jets and Dolphins compete in the same division.

Aaron Rodgers continues to be a fascinating and polarizing figure in the sports world. Despite its controversial nature, ayahuasca is not listed as a banned substance by the NFL, allowing Rodgers to openly discuss and use it without fear of suspension.

