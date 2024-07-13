WATCH: Aces Coach Becky Hammon's Appreciation for A'ja Wilson Turns Hilariously Wrong During Post-Game Interview

The Las Vegas Aces secured a decisive victory against the Atlanta Dream, with A’ja Wilson emerging as the standout player of the night. While the Aces were in a joyous mood after the win, the post-game presser took the atmosphere in a different direction.

However, what captured attention after the game was not just Wilson’s remarkable performance on the court but an unexpected and amusing turn of events during the post-game interview with the head coach.

Also Read: Bronny James Opens Up on Possibility of G League Assignment After Lackluster Summer League Performance

Becky Hammon's appreciation for A’ja Wilson goes hilariously wrong

While the Aces’ Coach Becky Hammon praised Wilson's impact and defensive prowess, the mood took a comical twist when Wilson responded to a reporter's question about her blocks with a risqué comment, drawing laughter from both her coach and herself.

It all started when Hammon was addressing Wilson's impact as she said, "You know, she got her hands, a lot of balls, blocked a lot of shots.” To which Wilson replied with a sarcasticaly quick quip, “You know how I do,” before both of them burst into laughter.

However, the awkward situation did not catch the public eye for some time, but it went viral after a couple of hours as the video was shared multiple times across the platforms.

A video clip of the incident, shared by Wilson on her social media account, further amplified the light-hearted nature of the moment, drawing attention to the team's sense of humor and camaraderie.

Advertisement

While the interview incident brought a light-hearted touch to the post-game proceedings, Wilson's on-court performance that evening was nothing short of extraordinary. With her 33-point contribution, she once again proved her impact as a leading scorer, marking her seventh game with over 30 points.

Furthermore, Wilson's exceptional 18 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 3 steals underscored her multifaceted contribution to the Aces' victory, showcasing her versatility and impact across various aspects of the game.

Also Read: What Happened to Brittney Griner? Mercury Star’s Right Hip Injury Update After Mid Game Exit vs Fever

A’ja Wilson came up with a cheeky caption

Although the video was already being shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over it. It was only when the clip got official affirmation from Wilson after she retweeted with a cheeky caption for the post. Taking it to her official X/Twitter account, A’ja wrote, ”Gotta love some good D…efense.“

Advertisement

As she had already been trending for quite some time for her recent career accolades, her followers caught the developing news and hurled it in large numbers in the comment section of her tweet. The virality of the post was evident as it amassed more than half a million views within hours of her repost.

However, in addition to her standout performance in the game against the Dream, Wilson added another milestone to her tally after becoming Las Vegas’ all-time leading scorer and climbing the ranks in the league's all-time leaders’ list for steals.

Also Read: Caitlin Clark Earns Dave Portnoy’s Praise After Dropping Fifth Straight Double-Double in Fever’s 95–86 Victory Over Mercury