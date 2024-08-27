Watch: AI Video of Jude Bellingham Kissing Kim Kardashian Goes Viral After the Two Posed for Selfie Together

Kim Kardashian recently visited the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to witness Real Madrid play Real Valladolid in a La Liga match.

Following the game, the reality personality and entrepreneur snapped a short photo with the club's president, Florentino Pérez, and a couple of the key players, including Jude Bellingham.

In an unexpected twist, an AI-generated video has surfaced showing Real Madrid player Jude Bellingham kissing none other than Kim Kardashian.

The 21-year-old football prodigy, who was linked to Dutch model Laura Celia Valk earlier this summer, signed a jersey for Saint, who boldly walked into the Bernabeu Stadium with his famous mother and friend, enjoying VIP treatment.

The video on X has over 1.1 million views with many also confusing it as real. So, once again the video is fake. It has been morphed. As, when Kardashian went to Bernabéu she pictured with almost every Real Madrid player.

So, all this is to hype up rumors about Jude Bellingham & Kim Kardashian dating. But, those rumors are just rumors with no source confirming anything.

All these rumors started to come after Jude Bellingham signed for Kardashian brand Skims. Kim founded the underwear firm Skims, and the England star is the brand's face. The pair grinned as they posed for a shot, with Kim's family joining them on a tour of the training facility.

Not only that many fans believe Jude Bellingham getting injure d recently is because of the ‘Kardashian Curse”.

For those who don’t know what the Kardashian curse is, Simply put, it's one of those conspiracy ideas that the Internet can't seem to get rid of. It falls under the category of 'It's so stupid it must be true', with the notion that the Kardashians hex all of their ex-partners, whose lives go apart once they break up.

It's comically soiled but when you look at the post-breakup lifestyles of certain Kardashian ex-partners, you can see why free-spirited theorists are convinced.

Scott Disick, Kris Humphries, Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson, and Kanye West have all been involved in extreme disasters since they engaged with the Kardashian sisters and were forced to opt out due to their inability to manage the strain.

The sisters have openly blasted the conjecture on Keeping Up With The Kardashians—but if there's one thing pop-culture fans can do well, it's fine-tuning a stupid theory.