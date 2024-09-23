Watch: A’ja Wilson Gets Emotional During Her Unanimous WNBA MVP Award Acceptance Speech

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson clinched the prestigious WNBA MVP award. She seized the opportunity to express her deep appreciation and emotions to her teammates following a spectacular 2024 WNBA season. Her exemplary performance was truly historic. She led the league with an astounding 26.9 points per game and set new single-season records for points and rebounds.

Undoubtedly, Wilson's remarkable achievements in the league made her a deserving recipient of the MVP award. In a heartwarming moment captured in a video shared by the Las Vegas Aces, Wilson emotionally conveyed her gratitude to her teammates, acknowledging their integral role in her success.

During her speech, Wilson said, “I cannot thank you all enough. I hope you guys understand how much you mean to me. I hope you guys know that this trophy is nothing without y’all. We’ve been through the ringer – and we gon’ continue to go through the ringer – but one thing y’all don’t ever have to worry about is A’ja going anywhere.”

Her passionate words resonated deeply. She expressed how much her teammates meant to her and emphasized that the trophy held little significance without their unwavering support.

This marks Wilson's third WNBA MVP award, adding to her previous accolades from 2020 and 2022. With an overwhelming show of support from voters, Wilson's win was undisputed, receiving a remarkable 67 first-place votes.

Among the contenders, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx secured the second spot, while rookie standout Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever impressed by finishing in fourth place, making history as the first rookie to crack the top five in MVP voting.

Wilson showcased proper MVP form as she overcame a slow start to lead her team to a crucial Game 1 victory against the Seattle Storm.

Despite a forgettable first half, where she managed just four points on 1-of-8 shooting, Wilson stood firm in the second half, finishing with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Her standout performance was complemented by a stellar contribution off the bench from guard Tiffany Hayes, who poured in 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including a pivotal 12-point outburst in the second quarter.

Hayes, a former UConn standout and seasoned WNBA veteran, brought energy and scoring punch to the Aces when they needed it most. Reflecting on Hayes's impactful display, Wilson lauded her as a game changer and one of their X factors, highlighting her crucial role in propelling the team to victory. The Aces, aiming for a historic third consecutive WNBA championship, will look to build on this momentum in Game 2 as they continue their quest for postseason success.

