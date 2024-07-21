Watch: Alex Pereira Accepts Jake Paul's Boxing Match Challenge on Video Call After 'Prblm Child' TKO Mike Perry

Prblm Child Jake Paul has once again defeated a massive mixed martial arts star; Jake Paul locked horns with Platinum Mike Perry in an eight-round boxing match; Prblm Child tested the Platinum chin of Mike Perry and managed to drop Perry multiple times on the canvas,

Miraculously, Mike Perry took some heavy attacks and absorbed a lot of shots, but in round six, Jake Paul finally hurt Mike Perry with a couple of big shots, sending him to the ground. The beating of Mike Perry was enough for the referee to call off the fight, and Paul won the fight in round third.

In the post-fight interview, Jake Paul talked about his next fight with legend Mike Tyson, which was delayed due to Mike Tyson’s bad health. Later, shockingly, Jake Paul called out UFC Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira for a boxing match after Mike Tyson's fight, probably next year in 2025.

Poatan was quick enough to respond, and he face-timed Jake Paul while he was in the ring. Now, a new video has emerged showing Alex Pereira's perspective and what he told Jake Paul for his callout.

Alex Pereira accepted the challenge and said to Jake Paul, “Chama, Let’s go, my brother.”, to Jake Paul asked him, “Will Dana White let you fight me” Alex Pereira quickly said without any hesitation, “Yes”

Will Dana White allow Alex Pereira to fight Jake Paul next year?

Alex Pereira is undoubtedly one of the scariest strikers on the globe. He is widely regarded as the new face of the UFC and the UFC light heavyweight champion. Poatan has been part of three massive UFC championship fights, and Pereira managed to end each of the fights with knockouts in under two rounds.

The question is, will Dana White, one of their biggest box office fighters, fight Jake Paul, a guy with whom Dana White has a severe beef? The answer is absolutely No. A couple of days back, Jorge Masvidal was at Jorge Janko’s podcast, where he revealed he was restricted to facing Jake Paul by Dana White,

Masvidal said, “To talk about Jake Paul, the UFC, I’m still under contract with them, so they let me out for three fights. I’m still with the UFC, still under a heavy-duty contract, and that allows me to go three fights in boxing and fight for Fanmio, but one of the conditions was I couldn’t fight Jake’s ass because I don’t like his ass. Jake pulled a lot of stuff on Dana White and Hunter Campbell; he has talked about the UFC pay this and that.”

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry full results

1. Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

- Winner: Jake Paul

- How to Win: KO (1:12 into round six)

2. Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan

- Winner: Amanda Serrano

- How to Win: TKO (0:38 into round two)

3. Lucas Bahdi vs. Ashton Sylve

- Winner: Lucas Bahdi

- How to Win: KO (2:26 into round six)

4. Corey Marksman vs. Tony Aguilar

- Winner: Corey Marksman

- How to Win: Majority Decision (76-76, 77-75, 78-74)

5. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Uriah Hall

- Winner: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

- How to Win: Unanimous Decision (59-55, 59-55, 58-56)

6. Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence

- Winner: Shadasia Green

- How to Win: Unanimous Decision (78-73, 78-74, 78-74)

7. Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill

- Winner: Alexis Chaparro

- How to Win: KO (2:01 into round two)

8. Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez

- Winner: Angel Barrientes

- How to Win: Majority Decision (57-57, 60-54, 60-54)

9. Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero

- Winner: Ariel Perez

- How to Win: KO (round three)

