WATCH: Alex Pereira Breaks Down in Tears After Fan Battling Cancer Asks Poatan to Shave His Head

UFC Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is currently regarded as the new face and the next big thing of UFC. In just eight months, Alex Pereira has been part of three UFC light heavyweight championship matches, and Pereira has managed to finish all three matches under two rounds with a vicious knockout.

Poatan is best known for his powerful striking, killer instinct, and emotionless face while he enters the octagon; UFC fanatics have even named Alex Pereira “Stoneface” for his impassive face.

Alex Pereira breaks character

Alex Pereira has finally broken his character of ‘Stoneface’ and is seen shading tears. He recently dropped a video on his official YouTube where he went to a cancer hospital in Australia and met some of his fans diagnosed with cancer, greeted them, and motivated them.

In the video, a young fan suffering from cancer asked Alex Pereria if he could shave his head. Alex Pereira, being the ultimate good guy, said yes while shaving the hair of the young fan who says he is training in martial arts and Alex Pereira is one of his idols. Meanwhile, Alex was seen as very emotional, and he broke into tears, expressing his feelings about the fan. Poatan later hugged the extremely sad fan. He then gifted the UFC championship replica and even a signed poster to the fan.

Alex Pereira’s MMA record

1. Jungle Fight 82: Pereira vs. Quemuel Ottoni

- Date: October 24, 2015

- Result: Loss

- Method: Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

2. Jungle Fight 85: Pereira vs. Marcelo Cruz

- Date: January 23, 2016

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:07

3. Jungle Fight 87: Pereira vs. Marcus Vinicius Fialho da Silveira

- Date: May 21, 2016

- Result: Win

- Method: TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:55

4. LFA 95: Pereira vs. Thomas Powell

- Date: November 20, 2020

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:04

5. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

- Date: 6 Nov 2021

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 2

- Time: 0:18

6. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

- Date: 12 March 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

7. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland

- Date: 2 July 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:36

8. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Date: 13 November 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 5

- Time: 2:01

9. UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Date: 9 April 2023

- Result: Loss

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:21



10. UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz

- Date: 30 July 2023

- Result: Win

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

11. UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

- Date: 30 June 2024

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Elbows)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:08

12. UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

- Date: 14 April 2024

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:14

