Watch: Andrew Tate Goes Off on MrBeast and Kris Tyson Amid Allegations of Grooming a Minor

The 28-year-old Ava, formerly known as Kris Tyson, is currently facing accusations of grooming a minor, with claims that she met the individual when he was 16. The alleged minor, identified as Lava, has denied these allegations, describing their inappropriate chats as merely "edgy jokes." This situation has sparked significant discussion within YouTube communities and among activist groups, some of whom are calling for Ava's removal from MrBeast's videos.

Controversial kickboxer Andrew Tate has also weighed in on the situation. He not only criticized Ava but also took aim at MrBeast, questioning the channel's name and suggesting a connection to "the Beast from the Devil." Let's delve into what else Tate had to say about the matter.

Is MrBeast controlled by the 'Matrix'?

Sitting in his Ferrari and driving around Romania, Andrew Tate started with, "You know what's most amazing to me about this whole scenario? That no one seems to point out this guy's name 'MrBeast'. Don't you think that's a bit of a strange name. I'm sure I can google it and there would be some bullsh*t reason why he's called MrBeast."

He didn't stop questioning MrBeast and continued with, "Why would the largest YouTube channel with an affinity towards children in the world be named after the Beast from the Devil? Why would that happen? Is that a coincidence?"

Andrew Tate then continued with his well-known conspiracy theory that the "Matrix" was in charge of the world and that Mr. Beast needed their blessing. Keeping that in mind, he said, "Considering the fact that you don't get to become the largest YouTube channel in the world without permission from The Matrix."

He continued, "Because they throw the accounts they don't like and they take subscribers off and they prevent the accounts to tell the truth from getting views. If you are getting that many views and that many subscribers, they are pushing you to the front with the algorithm."

Tate's rant on LGBTQ+ community and Kris Tyson

In his video, Tate also targeted the LGBTQ+ community. He stated, "And by coincidence, it is the account they want the kids to be named after The Beast. And these are the same people who openly admit that they are coming for your children. They chant it in the streets at the LGBT parades, 'We are coming for your kids.' Because the LGBT agenda has no future without your children. They can't reproduce, they need your kids."

Despite the controversy, Tate continued to criticize MrBeast's support for Ava Kris Tyson. He suggested that MrBeast was either ignorant or complicit in his friend's actions. Tate said, "You can be like this MrBeast kid and you can sit there and go, 'I didn't know, my friend just became a tra**y and I just say what they want me to say and I don't know.' But he knows what he is doing, he knows it is wrong."

Furthermore, Tate argued that MrBeast should consider renaming his channel due to its current connotations. He stated, "If he had any semblance of honor, he would rename his channel. You're big enough to go through a rebrand, friend."

Tate then shifted focus to Ava Kris Tyson, a member of the MrBeast crew, who has been accused of sending inappropriate texts to a minor. Although the minor has denied these allegations, calling them "massive lies," Tate remained skeptical. He used a transphobic slur against Ava, saying, "So MrBeast's tra**y friend has been caught talking to kids, trying to f**k children. Surprise surprise, didn't see that one coming, f**king hell."

He finished off his rant by saying that if MrBeast "had any semblance of honor," he would not have accepted, "this transgender sh*t from his friend." Despite the minor involved denying the allegations, Tate's comments have kept the accusations in the spotlight.

Do you think MrBeast should address Tate's claims and consider renaming his channel? Or is this just another case of sensationalism overshadowing the truth? Stay tuned as we keep an eye on further developments.