Watch: Andrey Rublev Hits Himself With Racket in Bizarre Wimbledon Meltdown After Losing to 122-Ranked Player

Andrey Rublev's fiery temperament once again took center stage. It was during his Wimbledon first-round match against Francisco Comesana. The Russian player is known for his intense competitiveness.

The tennis player experienced a moment of frustration during the third set. Trailing 1-3 and struggling to defend, Rublev made a critical error. That led him to slam his racket against his thigh and knee in a burst of anger on Court Two.

Andrey Rublev's unusual Wimbledon reaction

This outburst was reminiscent of previous incidents. Notably, his racket-smashing episode at the French Open. There, he vowed to control his emotions better. Following that defeat, Rublev publicly apologized. He described it as his worst behavior at a major tournament. He even admitted that he had allowed his frustrations to affect his performance.

Unfortunately for Rublev, his emotional outburst at Wimbledon proved costly. Comesana capitalized on the momentum shift, winning the set 6-2 and ultimately clinching the match with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) scoreline.

The loss was a setback for Rublev, who had reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals just a year prior. It marked his best performance at SW19. Despite his consistency on the ATP Tour, with 16 titles to his name, he could win.

Let’s check out fan’s perspectives on Andrey Rublev's action

Rublev has yet to progress beyond the quarterfinals in any Grand Slam event. Fans and observers have expressed frustration with Rublev's recurrent displays of anger on the court. They urged him to address and mitigate these outbursts.

Some fans said, “I think Rublev needs to see a sports psychologist. This happens far too often, and it's pretty excessive.”

On the other hand, some others said, “Shouldn't be allowed. Acting like a kid. Deduct points and ban him if he keeps doing it.”

Some other people expressed, “This is a grown toddler.” Different people have different opinions. Some criticize him for his behavior, whereas others are concerned about his mental health.

While his competitive spirit is unquestionable, his inability to manage emotions under pressure continues to overshadow his achievements.