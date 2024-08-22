Watch: Andy Reid Caught Being Hilariously Unimpressed by Patrick Mahomes’ Viral Behind the Back Pass to Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes' pass might have been viral on the internet, but it seems like the coach, Andy Reid, was not actually impressed by it, and the mic caught his reaction. The Kansas City Chiefs have already begun their pre-season and did host the Detroit Lions over the weekend.

The players of the franchise, including Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, have also started their preparations for a three-peat. While people are used to seeing his magic on the field, this was something that got the Arrowhead Stadium crowd in a frenzy.

The quarterback’s behind the back pass to Kelce in Saturday's preseason game against the Lions had impressed everyone else on the earth but coach Ried was the only one who wasn't over the moon about it.

The franchise decided to release the audio of the coach’s live reaction to the 28-year-old’s stunning pass, but the way he responded was not something everyone else had done to the viral video. Reid reacted, “In the game, though? In the game? Okay. Let's go.”

Reid also talked about the back pass after the game, and according to Chiefs Wire, he has been seeing it every day in practice, so it's not a big deal for him. “I don't think I have (seen it before in a game), but I see it every day in practice.”

Meanwhile, the star QB of the Chiefs ended the game completing eight of his 14 passes for 93 yards. Additionally, an impressive 39-yard toss to first-round pick Xavier Worthy. Although the defending champions were defeated by the opposite side with a score of 24-23, Mahomes’ pass was something that grabbed the most attention.

The two-time NFL MVP is well known for his special arm. Meanwhile, the American football player, Mahomes revealed the reason behind throwing a back pass to Travis. According to NFL Media, Mahomes said, “Long story short, Travis didn't run the route he was supposed to run, and then it was kind of a behind-the-back pass kinda 'cause I was mad, I was pissed off at Travis.”

Mahomes further said, “He was supposed to run a flat route -- I don't know if you could hear me on the broadcast, I'm yelling at him.” He continued by saying he did it “out of spite” and now it has become a highlight. It indeed has!

The coach also had something to say about what Mahomes said about his back pass. The Chiefs’ head boss stated as per Chiefs wire, “I heard he blamed Kelce, but that's alright.” He further said that Mahomes does this in the training “every day,” and Ried is okay with it until it's a “completion.”

While the 2024 NFL season is almost there with the first regular game against the Baltimore Ravens for the Chiefs next month, it is safe to say that the preparations have started well for the defending champions.

The franchise is looking to win their third consecutive Lombardi trophy this season to become the first side to do so in the history of the league.

