Watch: Andy Reid’s Doppelganger in the Stands Leaves Chiefs Fans Very Confused in Their Last Pre-Season Game

At Thursday night's Kansas City Chiefs preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, versus the Chicago Bears, there was an Andy Reid imposter in attendance.

The last preseason game of the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs was a disappointment for the supporters. Unfortunately, the two-time Super Bowl champions did not win. Andy Reid's team lost its third game in a row on Thursday, this time against the unbeaten Chicago Bears, 34-21.

However, supporters were able to giggle when they noticed someone in the audience who looked precisely like Kansas Coach Andy Reid. Late in the second quarter of the match, cameras spotted a Reid imposter in the audience. Even better, the doppelganger Reid was dressed in full Chiefs uniform, including the headset.



After seeing the imposter on the big screen in the stadium, the entire stadium burst out laughing, and even the commentators couldn't stop themselves. "That guy right there—that's as good of an impersonation as you'll ever see of Andy Reid," the broadcasters were saying.

The Reid impostor's imitation was dead on, and fans loved it. The NFL's video rapidly went viral, gaining over 90,000 views, 3,000 likes, and several comments just a few hours after it was released.

The fan impersonated Reid so effectively that many said that he looked more like Reid than Reid himself. Many people were confused after witnessing the false Reid, with some even asking who the real Reid was.

One admirer reacted with a GIF of him impersonating Spiderman.

While MLFootball's official page also uploaded the video with the description "FAKE ANDY REID LOOKS MORE REAL THEN THE REAL ANDY REID,"

While one admirer believes this guy's Halloween costume is already done.

One devoted supporter stated, "Give that man a championship ring."

The doppelganger of Andy Reid was Kansas City's sole bright spot in this game. The defending champions succumbed to the Bears, marking their third consecutive loss. In an outing in which both teams rested several of their important players, the preseason finale was a fight of depth with players vying for 53-man roster slots.

Nonetheless, the third preseason game will have an impact over the following several days. With the remainder of the NFL's slates over, it will soon be time to finalize rosters and begin preparations for the regular season.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the whole Kansas City Chiefs team are prepared to make history this season. They have a chance to win their third consecutive championship, something no other club has done in NFL history. However, the preseason does not appear to be aiming for the trophy.



The defending champs have lost all three of their preseason games this year. They first fell to the Jaguars 26-13, then to the Lions 24-23, despite the fact that Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and all of their best players were on the field in both games. The Chiefs' regular season will begin against the Ravens on September 8th.