Watch: Angel Reese Beats Caitlin Clark in Half-Court Shooting During Post-Practice Competition Before 2024 WNBA All-Stars Game

Two basketball rivals, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, wore the same jersey for the first time as professionals during a Team WNBA practice on Friday.

In a friendly competition, the No. 7 pick in this year’s WNBA draft outshined the top selection — at least once.

At Friday’s WNBA All-Star Game practice, Indiana Fever’s Clark and Chicago Sky’s Reese took half-court shots. Clark missed her attempt, but Reese nailed her shot, earning much applause from her teammates.

The two rookies, participating in All-Star weekend, were gearing up for Saturday’s game against the star-studded Team USA at Footprint Center.

They also executed a perfect pick-and-roll.

Angel Reese didn’t acknowledge Caitlin Clark after winning the half-court shot contest

Caitlin Clark launched her shot at Footprint Center as the WNBA All-Star team wrapped up practice with a half-court contest. The ball careened off the backboard just to the left of the square.

Before Clark walked away, Angel Reese stormed toward the all-star logo and fired. The orange and white ball bounced off the middle of the square and right through the twine, and Reese turned and lifted her right arm in victory, giving high-fives to a couple of teammates before doing a little dance.

Even though the Fever's guard was all smiles after that shot, Reese didn't pay much attention to her, focusing on other teammates.

The video shows Clark smiling after Reese made the shot and the Chicago Sky forward celebrating with the rest of the team. Clark attempted a shot to the unofficial rim before presumably waiting for her turn again.

Hall of Famer and All-Star coach Cheryl Miller soon stood in the middle of the floor, handing out cash to Reese and Arike Ogunbowale, who also made her half-court heave.

“I’m about my money,” Reese said with a laugh. “I’m going to shop when I get to Paris, so I need Paris money.”

Reese is going to the Olympics, but only to watch, so she and Clark will be teammates for the first time in Saturday’s All-Star Game, which pits the WNBA team against the U.S. Olympic squad.

The much-discussed rivalry between the two goes back to the 2023 NCAA championship game, in which Reese and LSU were crowned champs, and she made the you-can’t-see-me hand gesture that Clark has used herself.

Caitlin Clark isn't participating in the 3-point contest

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark declined to join the WNBA 3-point contest , citing the need for rest and mental health.

"I think the biggest thing was for me; it's just like, I need a break," Clark said during media availability on Friday. "I'm gonna take some time for myself to enjoy what I want to do, and at times that can be tough in the position I'm in, but I think it was healthiest for myself."

Clark, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, has been playing high-level basketball for nearly a year without a break. She began training with her collegiate team back in September 2023 and hasn't stopped since, with only one month between her final college game and Fever training camp.

Clark is shooting 32.7% from 3-point range this season, and she specializes in making heavily-guarded, long-range 3-pointers—very different from controlled, timed 3-point shooting from a rack.

The five participants in the 3-point contest are New York's Jonquel Jones, Connecticut's Marina Mabrey, Minnesota's Kayla McBride, Atlanta's Allisha Gray, and Washington's Stefanie Dolson.