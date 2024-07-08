Watch: Angel Reese Shocked After Zoom Call Press Conference Picks Up on ‘Intimate Relationship’ Talk in Background

Angel Reese found herself in an unexpected and uncomfortable situation during a post-game press conference. While fielding questions about her impressive achievement of breaking the WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles, a hot mic incident revealed an awkward conversation happening in the background.

A woman's voice was overheard asking about the possibility of having an intimate relationship, leading to an uncomfortable exchange as another participant quickly shut down the topic. Reese, visibly taken aback, asked for clarification before the incident was addressed and muted by the staff.

The post game virtual presser turned into an unforeseen moment of surprise for Reese as well as her teammate Marina Mabrey and coach Teresa Weatherspoon as a women’s voice was heard saying, “Are we ever going to have an intimate relationship?'

To which a reply could be heard from a man’s voice, “Oh my, that's an uncomfortable topic.”

As Reese found herself in complete discomfort, she spoke up and said 'Excuse me', prompting a staff member to help her by requesting the reporter on the Zoom call to repeat his question.

Although, from what it appeared in multiple plays, the voices in the background were from the TV series The Big Bang Theory, when Amy was trying to seduce Sheldon but then gave up and just confronted him about the ‘intimate relationship’.

Angel Reese smashed Candace Parker’s record

In a tough 84-71 loss against the Seattle Storm, Chicago Sky's power forward Angel Reese smashed an illustrious record previously held by WNBA great Candace Parker.

Despite the distraction caused by the unusual background conversation, Angel Reese's performance on the court last night was nothing short of historic. The talented rookie now holds the WNBA record for the most consecutive double-doubles by any player in the league's history, surpassing the previous record set by Candace Parker.

During the game against the Storm, Reese finished the match with 17 points, 14 rebounds, four steals, and a block in 40 minutes of play. Her consistent efforts throughout the season, averaging nearly a double-double per game strengthened her claimant for Rookie of the Year.

