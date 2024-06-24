Watch: Anthony Davis Surprises Kai Cenat by Requesting to Join His Stream on FaceTime

Anthony Davis from the Lakers harnesses a strong passion for video gaming, notably NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto. Notably, he recently expressed his desire to join an upcoming event with Twitch's top-watched streamer. It was during a live session with Kai Cenat that Davis said he would love to stream alongside him.

On June 10, 2024, while operating Kai Cenat's Twitch livestream, LeBron James made an unexpected appearance , shattering records. He joined comedian Kevin Hart for a FaceTime call on the stream. With a peak of 712,600 simultaneous viewers.

Davis expresses interest in joining Kai Cenat's stream

Well-known for being a diligent video gamer, Davis often showcases his talent on Twitch – often found immersed in NBA 2K, Call of Duty, and Grand Theft Auto. Back in 2022, he collaborated with the Nuke Squad of FaZe Clan for Call of Duty. Recently, in a FaceTime conversation, Davis expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Kai Cenat, remarking:

“Let me know when you wanna find the server too bro, imma set you up.”

“I need to pull up, bro, and do a stream with you.”

Davis, an NBA 2K devotee since 2007, finds the game a valuable tool to gear up for actual NBA matches. During his 2020–21 downtime due to injuries, he extensively played games with LeBron James, swapping hints on Grand Theft Auto.

Beyond NBA 2K, Davis exhibits fierce competitiveness in games like Call of Duty. He's recognized as one of the serious gaming contenders amongst NBA players, standing alongside stars like Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, and Gordon Hayward.

Anthony Davis on LeBron James' Madden transformation into a competitive player

Davis disclosed how LeBron James transformed into a competitive Madden player during the Join the Lobby podcast. He said that during the pandemic, Madden was a favorite among the Lakers teammates in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World Resort Orlando. Davis, one of the top three players on the team, would beat 31-year-old James.

This loss sparked James' interest in not only picking up gaming again but also mastering Madden. "It made him so determined that he'd say, 'I'm getting right back into this,'" Davis remembered.

He added that James has been so engrossed since the bubble period that he might currently be within the top 1000 Madden players worldwide. James once mentioned that he even defeated the 164th-best player in the world in the late season.

Davis added that James now plays about 15 to 20 games daily. The transformation depicts James's drive to excel, which extends beyond the basketball court.