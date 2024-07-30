WATCH: Anthony Edwards Cheers for USA Table Tennis Following Viral Interaction During 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Anthony Edwards is enjoying his newfound love for table tennis. Adjusting his time off during Team USA basketball duties, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard is cheering for the American table tennis team.

Edwards' lively support for the table tennis team captured attention and hearts as he passionately rooted for Lily Zhang during her match on Monday.

Anthony Edwards was cheering for Lily Zhang in USA table tennis game against Brazil

Anthony Edwards showed his unwavering support for U.S. table tennis star Lily Zhang during an intense Olympic match against Bruna Takahashi of Brazil. Edwards attended the match and became visibly excited after an especially intense point that Zhang won to secure the fifth set.

Zhang's victory in the match, with a final score of four sets to two, propelled her into the final 16 of the Olympic table tennis tournament.

Surprisingly, the buzz around Anthony Edwards' newfound enthusiasm for table tennis started during a playful exchange with his Olympic teammate Steph Curry. Prior to the opening ceremony, Curry playfully introduced Edwards to the table tennis team, who boldly claimed they could defeat him 21-0 in a match.

In response, Edwards exuded his trademark confidence, stating defiantly, "I'm scoring one point. I don't believe it. I'm not having it." While the outcome of a ping pong showdown remains uncertain, Edwards' spirited involvement has his fans rooting for what would be the next scenario of this crossover.

Anthony Edwards is making waves at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is marking his presence at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a standout performance in Team USA's victory over Serbia.

Despite playing in his first Olympics, Edwards displayed his prowess on the court, contributing 11 points, five rebounds, one steal, and one block while shooting 4/6 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in just 19 minutes off the bench.

This bodes well for the 22-year-old, who is the youngest player on the team but has proven himself as an integral part of the squad.

Edwards' impressive performance in the Olympics comes on the heels of an outstanding season for the Timberwolves, where he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Not to forget, his contributions were instrumental in the Timberwolves attaining the third seed in the competitive Western Conference with a 56-26 record and making it to the conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season. It's worth noting that Edwards has been recognized as an All-Star in each of the previous two years, further solidifying his status as a rising star in the NBA.

