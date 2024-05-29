WATCH: Anthony Edwards Pokes Fun at Karl-Anthony Towns With Hilarious Banter About Fouls After Game 4 Win

After a hard-fought Game 4 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals, Anthony Edwards injected some humor into the postgame scene.

The rising star of the Minnesota Timberwolves, went into a hilarious banter with his teammate Karl-Anthony Edwards at the press conference while addressing the number of fouls he made during the game.

Making it look like a made up act, Edwards turned to Towns and asked: “You fouled out? What did I tell you about fouling, bro?”

KAT took no time to fire back at ANT while throwing back the question and said,”What do you mean? You had five.”

However, Edwards had the last laugh when he jokingly said,”But I didn't foul out. I'mma beat him up on the bus, y'all.”

The game saw both Edwards and Towns grappling with foul trouble, but their impressive performances helped secure a crucial win to keep their NBA title hopes alive. As they look ahead to Game 5, Edwards and Towns' chemistry and resilience will be pivotal as the Timberwolves aim to stage a historic comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.

Also Read: Larsa Pippen Sends Sweet Message to Marcus Jordan Following His Latest Achievement, Amid Break-Up Rumors

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns led the foul-filled game night

During Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves faced a foul-filled night as both Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns found themselves in foul trouble throughout the game.

Despite this, Edwards nearly tallied a triple-double, finishing with 29 points and making multiple key plays in the final minutes to help the Wolves secure a crucial 105-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Towns, despite his foul trouble, was electric in the second half, scoring 25 points on an efficient 9-for-13 shooting before ultimately fouling out with just 1 minute and 38 seconds remaining in the game. Their combined efforts of 20-for-38 shooting outdueled the Mavericks' duo of Luke Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who struggled from the field at 13-for-39.

Throughout the game, the Wolves had to navigate foul trouble with key players like Towns and Edwards accumulating fouls. Despite the challenges, the Wolves managed to maintain their composure and execute on both ends of the floor.

Towns, in particular, displayed resilience by contributing significantly on offense, including burying two crucial three-pointers in the fourth quarter to give the Wolves a lead. Despite fouling out late in the game, Towns' impact was felt, and his offensive contributions proved vital towards the Wolves' victory.

With Game 5 looming and the series at 3-1 in favor of Dallas, the Wolves will look to build on their performance in Game 4, with Edwards and Towns leading the charge as they aim to keep their season alive and mount a comeback in the series.

Also Read: Scottie Pippen Claims Famous 'Michael Jordan Bribing Bag Handler to Win Bet With Bulls Teammates' Story Is Not True