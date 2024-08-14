Watch: Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell Reunite and Discuss if They Have CTE in Heartbreaking Conversation

Pittsburgh Steelers teammates Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell's dynamic "Killer B's" formed one of the NFL's strongest offensive tandems. From 2014 to 2017, both spent five years together in Pittsburgh, where they consistently produced a top-10 scoring attack. Both are currently out of the league, but they have reunited to discuss various things.



Bell recently appeared on Brown's CTESPN show, where they addressed a variety of issues, including whether or not they both felt they had chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Brown's unpredictable conduct has previously been attributed to this condition, which has caused extensive brain harm over decades. However, during this chat, Antonio appeared to be unaware of the true nature of the condition. This is how the discussion went.

Brown said, "Do you think I have CTE?" Bell chuckled and added, "I don't think you have CTE." Brown then questioned Bell, "Do you think you have CTE?" And Bell said, "I don't think I have CTE.”

“We never know till we die.” Bell didn't appear to be that knowledgeable either, and then AB began winging it. He argued that CTE was more linked to previous trauma than genuine brain damage. His co-host just nodded, accepting the information as accurate.

Bell first felt CTE was directly linked to a brain injury. However, he made no changes to his viewpoint later in the conversation. Brown believes CTE is a compilation of traumatic episodes. He cited an event that Bell described earlier in the episode: when he was four years old and had to play on both the defensive and offensive lines because his uncle wanted him to become accustomed to football hits.

This conversation has stirred debate on social media, with some empathizing with the NFL players as a Boston University study discovered CTE in the brains of 345 of the 376 former NFL players examined. That works out to 92 percent. While some argue that such a serious matter cannot be discussed by individuals who are utterly ignorant of it, let alone if they feel they suffer from it and have not educated themselves on the subject.

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is a disorder that develops when patients experience frequent head trauma over time. Given the constant trauma to the brain, this condition had an especially terrible effect on NFL players who played centers. A few of them even caused harm to their loved ones, while others committed suicide.

Doctors began studying this neurodegenerative illness in boxers in the 1920s. This unique condition was formerly known as 'Punch Drunk Syndrome'. It was first reported in 1928 by forensic pathologist Harrison Standford Martland. However, it wasn't until 1995 that forensic scientist Dr. Bennet Omalu of the University of Pittsburgh exposed the NFL by taking them to trial for failing to acknowledge CTE.

During the 2019 offseason, Bell and Brown both made unpleasant departures from Pittsburgh. Bell missed the whole 2018 season due to a contract disagreement and signed with the New York Jets, while Brown basically left the team before their Week 17 must-win game against the Cincinnati Bengals.



The Steelers made the playoffs four years in a row with Bell, Brown, and Roethlisberger (2014–2017). They won three AFC North Division championships and appeared in the AFC Championship Game once in 2016. Those two, along with Roethlisberger, were destined for the Hall of Fame, but Bell squandered his chances by leaving the Steelers and squandering his last NFL seasons.