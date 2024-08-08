Watch: Appalachian State Player Brutally Assaults Teammate With His Own Helmet During Practice Session

Arguments and physical brawls among players are common owing to the adrenaline rush, but fighting in college football is becoming out of control. Authorities must investigate these conflicts because they frequently include potential league players and, in some cases, result in catastrophic injuries.

Fall camp conflicts are not uncommon, but a college football player punching a teammate after taking off his helmet is a completely different situation. Recently, footage was released of an Appalachian State practice in which a defensive lineman pulled off an offensive lineman's helmet and smacked him in the head with it.

According to the footage, the altercation involved a defensive player wearing a black No. 12 jersey and an offensive lineman wearing a white No. 73 uniform. During an 11-on-11 scrimmage, a pass rusher wearing a black No. 12 Mountaineers shirt began brawling with a blocker wearing a white No. 73 outfit, which soon turned into a physical fight.

At the outset of the fight, the two exchange blows until the guy in the black jersey escalates the situation by grabbing his teammate's facemask. He tugs so hard that he yanks it completely off the guy in white. The defensive player then attempts to smash his opponent's head with his helmet. Video shows the defender's helmet has already come off and is rolling around on the field; this suggests that it happened during a play during practice.

The quality of the footage makes it hard to tell who the two people in the incident are. It was a startling incident that sparked a heated debate on social media. Many drew attention to the potential threat of a serious head injury, while others wondered what would have happened after the video ended.

The offensive player may have had an issue with how the defender approached the quarterback at the end of the play. The player is expected to face harsh penalties, including the potential of being pulled from the squad.

In a statement to TMZ Sports, the school declined to identify the attacker but did mention that the athlete was being reprimanded internally. Head coach Shawn Clark stated, “This behavior is utterly inappropriate and will not be accepted inside App State's football team.”

The event is similar to another recent helmet-swinging incident, which occurred in 2019 when Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Myles Garrett attacked Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. The X, previously Twitter, account also posted a video of a similar action by Cleveland Browns standout defensive lineman Myles Garrett.

The current incident is a bad look for a Mountaineers team coming off a successful 2023 season. The squad completed 9-5 and placed second overall in the Sunbelt East Division. The squad also won a postseason game, the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl.

Appalachian State ranked first in the preseason Sun Belt football rankings and is projected to compete for the Group of Five's spot in the enlarged college football playoff. Appalachian State, like many football schools, is noted for wearing protective Guardian Caps over their helmets, which hopefully softens the hit to the player's skull.