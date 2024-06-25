Watch: Ariel Helwani Claims Merab Dvalishvili Will Fight Sean O'Malley At UFC 306

Popular journalist Ariel Helwani claims that Merab Dvalishvili will fight Sean O’Malley at The Sphere. The rivalry between the bantamweight contenders will finally be settled, according to the host of The MMA Hour.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili fight. As both contenders have engaged in several back-and-forths and established a clear disdain for each other, this one is not to be missed.

Ariel Helwani reveals potential Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili fight date

The rivalry shared between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili is brutal. Both contenders often go off on each other in interviews and media appearances. However, a fight between the two is yet to come to fruition.

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani praised Merab Dvalishvili for his recent Sambo tournament victory. The bantamweight contender took part in a national tournament and won it recently.

The popular MMA journalist appeared quite shocked at this. Helwani claimed Merab Dvalishvilli will be representing Mexico at The Sphere. The Georgian fighter’s presence was not a known fact until Ariel pointed it out.

Dana White revealed that he had spent $16 million on a UFC 306 event at The Sphere. However, the contenders who are taking part in the event are yet to be announced. Helwani alludes to a potential fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.

“The fact that you're less than 3 months away from a UFC title fight,” said Ariel Helwani about Dvalishvili’s participation in the national tournament. He appeared surprised at the thought of the Georgian fighter taking part in other ventures while he has a title shot in the near future.

Sean O’Malley wants to fight Jake Paul after Conor McGregor pulls out from UFC 303

Conor McGregor was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303. However, since it was reported that The Notorious suffered an injury, the fight was cancelled. Alongside that, Jamahal Hill’s fight against Khalil Rountree was also cancelled due to injuries sustained for Sweet Dreams.

After this, all hope was lost in UFC 303. Fans were disappointed as they wanted to witness Conor McGregor’s huge comeback after a long hiatus. However, the UFC bantamweight champion expressed his desire to step in and save the day.

Sean O’Malley claimed he would fight Jake Paul to save the UFC 303 event. After Sugar called out the YouTuber, he quickly responded. The Problem Child tweeted, “MMA fight before Tyson.” This indicated that he is willing to fight the bantamweight champion for his first MMA fight.

This was a friendly interaction between the contenders. O’Malley and Paul soon appeared on a podcast episode as they touched on a potential MMA fight for Jake. Although the likelihood of this bout happening is slim, fans seemed to enjoy their interaction on X(formerly Twitter).

UFC 303 is officially replaced. Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is facing Jiří Procházka in a much-anticipated rematch. Since their first fight encountered a decisive victory for the Brazilian contender, fans are expecting a good fight between the contenders this time.