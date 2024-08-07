Watch: Arisa Trew, Youngest Gold Medalist at Paris Olympics, Says She Wants Pet Duck From Her Parents After Historic Win

Fourteen years old, Olympic champion. It seems funny to say, but witnessing it was something altogether different. Arisa Trew has rewritten the record books by winning gold in the women's park skateboarding at the Paris Olympics, becoming Australia's youngest-ever gold medalist in the process - a feat that is unlikely to be matched for a long time.

But here is what she said she wanted after winning Gold. During an interview, she said, “My parents promised me if I won the gold medal, I could get a pet duck. My parents wouldn’t let me get a dog or a cat because we are traveling so much right now. I feel like a duck might be a little bit easier.” After returning to Australia, Arisa plans to take her duck on "walks and to the skate park" and keep her in a tiny pool in her garden.

Trew is 37 years younger than the oldest member of the Australian Olympic team in Paris (51-year-old equestrian rider Shane Rose, for those of you playing at home), but it's not until you look at some of the other names on the Australian roster that you realize how young Arisa is.

At 14 years, 86 days, she is 94 days younger than Australia's previous youngest medalist, Sandra Morgan, who won gold in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay in Melbourne in 1956.

"I did not know that, but it’s really cool,” said Trew, whose schoolmates spent the night at a Gold Coast skatepark to see her participate.

She attends Trev Ward's Level Up academy, which teaches BMX, skateboard, and scooter riders. They study in the mornings and skate in the afternoons.

“I just couldn’t believe it, when I knew I was the winner of the Olympics and this, like, being my first Olympics – it was just insane,” Trew said. “Like, I thought maybe I could do it and when I did that run I knew I could do it.

“When I saw the score I thought, what, that’s crazy. I got told by a few people that I’m Australia’s youngest-ever gold medallist, which is pretty insane and really cool because that’s who I’m representing. I’m so excited.”

The most mind-blowing comparison has to be with Tony Hawk, the so-called godfather of skateboarding, who has just taken on the role of mentor to Trew. Trew was born on Hawk's 42nd birthday.

Hawk first performed his hallmark trick, the 720, in competition in 1985, when Trew's parents were still little children.

Last year, at the age of 13, she became the first woman to land the trick in a competition after receiving some tips from Hawk.

The American icon was in the grandstand in Paris to see his student win gold and maybe transfer the torch to her as the sport's future face.