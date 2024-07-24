Watch: Athletes Get Olympics-Themed Condoms in Their Welcome Kit Ahead of 2024 Paris Games

As the excitement builds for the 2024 Paris Olympics, athletes from around the world are arriving at the Olympic Village in the French capital, where they are greeted with a unique and practical welcome kit.

Among the array of gifts and essentials provided to the Olympians, one particular item stands out - condoms, designed with an Olympics-themed twist.

Also Read: Bronny James' NBA Summer League Debut Sparked Tensions in Lakers Locker Room: Report

Paris has Olympics-themed condoms for athletes

With only the top three competitors in each Olympic event having the chance to take home a coveted medal, the athletes staying at the Paris Olympic Village will depart with more than just memories of their sporting achievements. The welcome packages include a variety of items such as water bottles, toiletries bags, phones, and a generous supply of condoms.

In preparation for the 2024 Paris Games, organizers have stocked the Olympic Village with 300,000 condoms, aiming to promote safe and responsible intimacy among the athletes. This initiative follows the distribution of 150,000 condoms at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, despite strict protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike Tokyo, there is no intimacy ban in place in Paris, offering a more relaxed atmosphere for the athletes to unwind and socialize.

The provision of condoms at the Olympic Village is not a new practice, as organizers have been making them available to athletes since the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The quantity of condoms provided for the Paris Games, though substantial at 300,000, falls short of the record-breaking 450,000 condoms distributed at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Advertisement

Accompanying the condoms are wrappers with messages emphasizing the importance of consent and responsible behavior, promoting a culture of respect and awareness among the athletes. One wrapper reads, "On the field of love, play fair. Ask for consent," while another encourages, "No need to be a gold medalist to wear it!"

The Paris Olympic Village is set to accommodate over 14,000 athletes and officials during the course of the 2024 Olympics, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11.

Also Read: Did You Know Michael Jordan Almost Refused to Play for Dream Team in 1992 Olympics for THIS Reason

Tom Daley did some bed-test at Paris Olympics

Tom Daley, the renowned Team GB’s diving star, recently showcased the functionality of the anti-sex cardboard beds in the Olympic Village at Paris 2024. In a noteworthy social media post set to the soundtrack of Charli XCX’s Apple, Daley presented his personal experience with the cardboard bed, adorned with Paris 2024-branded sheets.

Advertisement

To dispel any doubts about its sturdiness, the Tokyo 2020 diving gold medallist confidently demonstrated his springboard technique on the bed, proving its durability by affirming, ‘pretty sturdy.’ This display came in response to the persistent speculation surrounding the purpose of the unique bed design.

Daley's demonstration, accompanied by the resolute debunking by Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan at the previous Olympics, effectively rebuffs the notion that the cardboard beds were introduced to discourage intimacy among athletes.

Furthermore, other athletes, such as Australian tennis players Daria Saville and Ellen Perez, took to social media to exhibit the numerous ways they tested the durability of the beds. Their collective efforts provide a comprehensive insight into the pragmatic features and resilience of the Olympic Village's unconventional sleeping arrangements.

Also Read: ‘Ankle Insurance Calling’: Victor Wembanyama’s Upcoming Nike Shoes Called Out by Fans for Design Flaws After Prototype Reveal in Paris