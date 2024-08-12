Watch: Backstage Moments Before Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan Match at SummerSlam

August 3, 2024, the day of SummerSlam, was among the biggest nights of Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan's respective WWE careers when they faced off for the Women's World Championship. Recently, WWE shared the behind-the-scenes moments before the high-voltage fight between Liv and Rhea.

The video starts showing an interaction between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio at 2:23 PM, hours before their encounter. Both Ripley and Morgan were putting on their makeup on while having fun. LA Knight had a conversation with Mami as the latter imitated his catchphrase, Yeah.

Almost two hours later, at 4:11 PM, Rhea and Liv were still in the process of doing their makeup while in their in-ring attire. Both competitors warmed up by stretching before heading to the squared circle.

The women's match kicked off the show, and at 7:37 PM, Liv was seen marching towards the ring with the World Women's Title. Before taking her entrance, she said,

"Here we go, one whole year. I have been waiting for this day. It is the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour; it is not the Rhea Ripley Brutality Tour... It ends tonight when I end Rhea Ripley. Watch me."

On the other hand, Rhea Ripley had a panic attack before stepping into the ring. She told CM Punk, who was present there, that she was hot, sweaty, and nervous. The Best in the World boosted her confidence by saying, "Go be a superstar."

Morgan seemed anxious before the event, along with Rhea Ripley. Bayley gave a pep talk to the champion, similar to what Punk did to Ripley.

After the match, Dominik Mysterio kissed Liv Morgan, and Mami's face showed that she was in utter disbelief. Following the match, in the backstage clip, Dom and Liv were seen hanging out, celebrating her victory over Rhea, and they did a photoshoot together.

The intriguing relationship between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley officially ended after almost two years. It also officially embarked on a new chapter between Liv Morgan and Dom Dom.

After months of speculation and the World Women's Champion's consistent attempts to pursue Ripley's man, she finally succeeded at the Biggest Party of the Summer in one of the biggest matches of her career.

With the face turn of the Australian star, it is likely to be a lengthy feud between Rhea and Liv. It would be interesting to see how Dominik Mysterio plays his part in this personal rivalry involving his current and former love interests.

