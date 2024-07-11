Watch: Barack Obama Goes Viral After Hilariously Recreating Key & Peele Sketch With LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Team USA

On Wednesday, former President Barack Obama met with members of the Team USA men’s basketball team as they prepared for their trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

The meeting was casual and friendly, but Obama's handshake with the U.S. Olympic team reminded many of a comedic sketch from the show Key & Peele. This similarity turned it into a viral moment, blending humor and reality.

READ MORE: Has Stephen Curry Ever Played in the Olympics? Find Out

Barack Obama greets Curry and LeBron, fans say it's straight out of Key & Peele

The popular sketch comedy series Key & Peele once did a hilarious segment where President Obama played by Jordan Peele greeted each person at an event differently. The results were hilarious.

Obama had previously greeted a Team USA contingent in a similar manner, making this moment even more fitting.

Watching Obama greet various NBA players like LeBron James and Steph Curry, along with other members of the Team USA contingent, instantly reminded us of that famous Key & Peele sketch.

Watch for yourself, and you’ll see what we mean:

It’s pretty uncanny, isn’t it? The video almost exactly mirrors the Key & Peele segment.

What happened in Key & Peele's Obama: Meet & Greet sketch?

Although Key & Peele isn't around anymore (since both stars have moved on to bigger things), it provided many memorable skits, including the Obama "Meet and Greet" one.

Advertisement

The original sketch from 2014 features actor and director Jordan Peele impersonating Barack Obama meeting and greeting people after a speech. In the skit, Peele gives white people a very professional and brief greeting but hugs and chats with black people.

Barack Obama has actually said that Jordan Peele does his favorite celebrity impression of himself. Peele played Obama in a few sketches, from his college years to teaching Malia to drive to hiring an anger translator.

However, it’s “Obama Meet and Greet” that is arguably the funniest of the bunch, as Peele plays Obama, being very reserved and professional with white people and very informal and affectionate with Black people.

When he reaches Key, he’s not sure what to do – until one of his aides informs him he’s one-eighth Black, and he says, “Afternoon, my octoroon!” Even those who hadn't watched the sketch show before have likely seen it play out as a popular meme, allowing people to share their favorite and least favorite opinions on everything from MCU movies to Jay-Z albums.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Watch: Kevin Durant Hilariously Shuts Down IShowSpeed's Dating Advice; Refuses to Bring Women Around The YouTuber

Barack Obama surprises at USA basketball's 50th anniversary party

With the U.S. men’s basketball team standing behind him, former President Barack Obama delivered a 10-minute speech about the importance of representing the United States.

At USA Basketball’s 50th anniversary party Tuesday night, Obama, whose attendance was a surprise to most in the room, began his message by telling the audience that there is no bigger basketball fan in the world than him.

He spoke about the importance of uniting the country and showing the world what America can achieve at its best.

“I’m pretty confident that they’re going to be bringing back the gold and representing us the way we should be represented around the world," Obama said.

READ MORE: Is Bronny James Really Replacing Kevin Durant on Team USA After Suns Star's Calf Injury? Exploring Viral Tweet