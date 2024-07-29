WATCH: Belal Muhammad Celebrates Championship Triumph by Parading Through Manchester in Palestine Colors

Newly minted UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is celebrating his championship triumph in style. ‘Remember the Name’ won the title by beating Leon Edwards in a dominant performance at UFC 304.

Muhammad became the first ever Palestine-born champion in UFC history. He is celebrating the win grandly, paying homage to his roots in a time when Palestine is at war.

Belal Muhammad pays homage to Palestine

Belal Muhammad fired back at Leon Edwards following his UFC 304 win and the UFC welterweight champion is celebrating his triumph in style.

‘Remember the Name’ was seen parading in a green car with green colors coming out from the sides. This is a homage to his roots by Muhammad, who has always carried the Palestine flag to the octagon to showcase support. The video of the celebration has percolated on social media.

Belal Muhammad is now on an 11-fight unbeaten run, registering ten wins in that period. He put on a statement performance against Edwards in the UK. Muhammad won a convincing unanimous decision and made the most of the title opportunity that he waited so long for.

Muhammad also dedicated his win to Palestine, saying in his Octagon interview, “This is for my people in Palestine. They’re fighting the real fight. It sounds like all of the people booing have got a lot of tears coming out of their eyes. I’ve got my family in here. God first, always. This fight is for my family, my people, and for Palestine.”

While Edwards was the consensus favorite, Muhammad showed his evolution as a fighter and put his foot on the gas from the word get-go. While ‘Rocky’ had moments, it was largely a dominant win from Muhammad.

What’s next for Belal Muhammad?

UFC CEO Dana White made it clear in the post-UFC 304 press conference that he isn’t a big fan of the idea of a trilogy between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad right away.

Apart from Edwards, contenders like Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Garry are also waiting on the wings. Rakhmonov issued a call out to Muhammad as well and is seemingly the most likely next contender.

Former champion Kamaru Usman is also waiting on the fringes to get back in the title picture. Fans will keep a keen eye on what’s next for Muhammad.

