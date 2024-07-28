WATCH: Belal Muhammad’s Championship Win Against Leon Edwards Followed by Brawl in Arena

Right after Belal Muhammad’s UFC 304 win against Leon Edwards, a huge brawl broke out in the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. Fans could be seen jumping over barriers and also throwing stuff at each other.

UFC star Michael Venom Page was also spotted trying to cool things down in the crowd. Security eventually stepped in to restore order as it was almost early morning in Manchester.

Brawl breaks out after Belal Muhammad’s win against Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad, who recently compared Khabib Nurmagomedov to Michael Jordan , pulled off an impressive performance in his UFC 304 fight against Leon Edwards. A brawl, however. Broe out right after Muhammad walked off from the arena following his win. Checkout the clip below.

UFC 304 main card started at 2 am UK time. The crowd, however, came alive on occasions, especially when Paddy Pimblett walked out to fight King Green and thrilled with a stunning performance.

The UK crowd also rooted for Birmingham’s Leon Edwards in the welterweight title fight. Edwards, though, was outclassed by Belal Muhammad. While ‘Rocky’ had his moments, Muhammad visibly did more and walked off as the winner, bagging the 170 lbs title,

The brawl followed and footage of it percolated on social media. The exact reason for the unwanted event, however, remains unclear. Despite the issue, the UK crowd once again showcased their passion, offering unwavering support to the athletes irrespective of the main card starting after midnight.

Advertisement

Also Read: Sean Strickland Abuses Belal Muhammad With Racist Comments Before UFC 304

Belal Muhammad speaks after Leon Edwards win

Ahead of the UFC 304 fight, Leon Edwards claimed Belal Muhammad is not as skillful as Khabib Nurmagomedov or Georges St-Pierre. Muhammad, though, out on ann impressive performance and said in his octagon interview,

"He [Edwards] said I'm no Khabib [Nurmagomedov] or Georges St-Pierre. I'm Belal Muhammad, I'm my own man. Now the world knows it and sees it, now they have to respect it. I'm a world champion.”

Belal Muhammad has now extended his unbeaten streak to 11, winning his last ten fights. Fans will keep a keen eye on how his championship reign pans out.