Watch: BFFs Josh Allen and Daniel Ricciardo Get Into Cowboys Mode for Latest Beats Commercial

Best friends Josh Allen and Daniel Ricciardo recently collaborated on an upcoming campaign for Beats by Dre, an American consumer audio products manufacturer. Both the athletes are all set to star in a short film, The Legend of Ricallen, that is soon going to be released.

The official trailer for the film is already out and after watching the promo, fans alike are already impressed by the NFL quarterback and F1 driver’s energetic form. Read on to learn more about the commercial.

Josh Allen and Daniel Ricciardo’s upcoming project for Beats Commercial by Dre

On Monday afternoon, July 22, Josh Allen and Daniel Ricciardo’s short film’s trailer was released and the video clip of the trailer was quickly shared by an Entertainment and Recreation X account, Dov Kleiman.

Moreover, they captioned it as; “Josh Allen is the star in a new Beats by Dre commercial as a Cowboy.” Check the video below:

The short film, which is going to be released on Wednesday, July 24, at 3 pm GMT across Beats’ social media channels, revolves around the two athletes. It will showcase a fateful FaceTime call between the two of them.

The film further hints that the duo will make a wildly impractical purchase, further leading them to the adventure of a lifetime. The length of the film is not disclosed yet but it is believed to surely mesmerize fans from both sports domains.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that the friendship between the two athletes started back in 2021 when the Australian motorsports racing driver initially praised the Buffalo Bills on a podcast. Additionally, the duo’s respective managers are also best buddies, so they got connected more frequently.

Talking specifically about their upcoming project, Ricciardo told the Bleacher Report; “We were just laughing the whole day. It was so ridiculous, and we had so much fun working together.”

Nevertheless, fans can now just wait to see how amazing the short film is going to be when it is finally out.

Daniel Ricciardo once called Josh Allen his favorite NFL player

Earlier this year, Daniel Ricciardo was asked to reveal his favorite NFL player during the launch of the VCARB 01, and he quickly took the name of his best buddy, Josh Allen.

Sports enthusiasts by now already know the love for American football that the Australian driver has. Moreover, he is a big fan of Allen’s team, the Buffalo Bills, and is often seen offering unwavering support to the quarterback time and again.

