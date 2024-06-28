Watch: BKFC President Weighs in On Potential Conor McGregor vs Mike Perry Bare Knuckle Fight

The president of BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) recently shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s future in the company. It was recently announced that The Notorious is officially a part owner of the organization alongside president David Feldman.

On a recent podcast, Feldman correlated his BKFC future with his current UFC obligations. He also hinted at a potential Conor McGregor fight against star prospect Mike Perry. Judging by David’s recent comments, it appears that the Irishman has a promising career in the organization.

BKFC president talks potential fight for Conor McGregor in bare knuckle

Conor McGregor is now a stakeholder for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. It appears that the Irishman is expanding his ventures alongside fighting. Upon hearing this, fans are excited to witness what he will do with the organization in the future.

Since the ownership, there have not been any other updates regarding the matter until now. Recently, David Feldman, president of BKFC shared his thoughts on a promising future for Conor McGregor in the bare knuckle organization.

“It all depends on what happens with the UFC right? That’s his first obligation,” said Feldman. This was in response to a potential fight for the Irishman in the organization. He further expanded on Conor McGregor fighting Mike Perry.

“Who would not watch it? Every combat sports fan in the world would watch it,” said David Feldman regarding Conor McGregor vs Mike Perry. It looks like there is a potential bare knuckle bout between the contenders in the future.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor is still signed to the UFC. Due to this, the Irishman can't venture out from one organization to another. However, a potential bare knuckle fight between the Irishman and Mike Perry is on the table.

Also read: Dana White Rules Out Conor McGregor’s UFC Octagon Return in the Coming Months: ‘None of the Above'

UFC commentator expects Conor McGregor to fight twice in 2024

Conor McGregor was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler for UFC 303. However, The Notorious suffered a toe injury that forced a pullout. This was disappointing for fans as they expected a classic comeback performance from the Irishman.

Fans are not sure regarding a potential date for Conor McGregor’s comeback. However, commentator Jon Anik is hoping for a two-fight year for the Irishman. In the recent UFC Hall Of Fame event, he shared his thoughts on the matter.

“I just remain hopeful that he's gonna come back and make more of an impact,” said Jon Anik. The UFC analyst expects Conor McGregor to come back twice in 2024 despite his Michael Chandler fight withdrawal.

Advertisement

Anik also revealed his messages to Conor McGregor following the great success of UFC 300. He believed in a grand return for the Irishman to be the only way to surpass the aforementioned card.

Alongside Anik, fighters like Alexa Grasso shared their thoughts on a potential Conor McGregor headline for UFC 306. Despite the last-minute pull-out, fans anticipate the Irishman to return spectacularly.

UFC 303 is not completely sabotaged. To replace McGregor vs Chandler, Alex Pereira faces Jiří Procházka for the second time. As the fight favored the Brazilian contender in their previous bout, fans expect a good fight to come out of the two light heavyweight fighters yet again.