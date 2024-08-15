Watch: Bob Menery Brutally Disses Power Slap in Front of Dana White in Viral Video

Dana White has always been confident about his new venture, Power Slap. But is everyone convinced? Recently, during a podcast with the Nelk Boys, YouTuber Bob Menery didn’t hold back. He criticized Power Slap directly to White's face. What exactly did Menery say? He called the sport repetitive and boring.

Can you imagine telling Dana White that his new project might flop? The tension was palpable, and the exchange quickly went viral. Is Menery onto something, or is White’s confidence justified? The video has sparked a heated debate, and everyone’s talking about it. What side are you on?

During the episode of the ‘Full Send Podcast’ with the Nelk Boys, Dana White confidently made a bold prediction about his latest venture, Power Slap. He said, “I said this before and I will say it again, this will be bigger than the UFC. I said the UFC would be bigger than boxing.” White’s confidence in Power Slap is as strong as ever, but Bob Menery wasn’t buying it.

Menery, never one to shy away from speaking his mind, pushed back immediately. He said, “An average person turns the TV on [to watch Power Slap]. I watch match one, it’s the same. I watch match two, it’s the same. I watch match three, it’s the same. Someone hits someone on the face and they’re done.”

According to Menery, the sport lacks variety and excitement. In his view, Power Slap is predictable, with every match following the same formula: someone gets slapped, and they either stay standing or pass out. Dana White, known for his quick comebacks, wasn’t about to let Menery’s criticism slide.

He dismissed the comments and pointed to the early success of Power Slap as evidence that the sport is on the right track. White mentioned that Power Slap currently has more sponsors than the UFC had in its first seven years, using this as a measure of the sport’s potential. He sees the growing number of sponsors as a sign that Power Slap is headed for big things, despite the skepticism.

Joe Rogan not so long ago shared his thoughts on Dana White's Power Slap League on the JRE MMA show. While Rogan is all for freedom in sports, he personally steers clear of participating in such extreme activities. "I wouldn't do it. I'm fully in support of anybody doing whatever the f* * k they want to do," Rogan explained, drawing parallels to other high-risk sports like bull riding and BMX.

Despite his reservations, he acknowledged the allure of slap fighting: "They get slapped unconscious. Just a slap. They are ready for it. They are like professional slappers. I watch those f***ing clips. I am one of those idiots." Clearly, Rogan sees the intrigue but prefers to appreciate the spectacle from a distance.

What do you think? Is Power Slap the next big thing, or just a passing trend? Share your thoughts below!