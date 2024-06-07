WATCH: Boston Celtics Fans Stomp On Kyrie Irving’s Doll After Win Over Mavericks In NBA Finals Game 1

Kyrie Irving's two-year tenure with the Boston Celtics (2017-2019) was marked by highs and lows, culminating in a controversial departure to join the Brooklyn Nets. Now, five years after leaving the Boston Celtics under acrimonious circumstances, Irving’s return to TD Garden for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals was eventful.

Boston Celtics fans stomp on Kyrie Irving's doll

It is evident that Celtics fans still haven’t forgotten Kyrie Irving’s 2019 departure and still view him as a villain. The atmosphere at TD Garden was raucous and hostile as chants of "Kyrie sucks!" filled the arena even before the game began.

Amidst the loud environment, Kyrie had a night to forget. He scored only 12 points as the Dallas Mavericks lost 107-89 to the Boston Celtics. However, it was after the game that the real hostility from the Celtics fans came to the forefront. Some Celtics fans brought a Kyrie Irving blow-up doll and started chanting profanities as they tossed the doll in the air, and even stomped on it.

While booing rival players is part of the game’s intensity, many felt that this behavior crossed the line.

Celtics fans continued to boo Kyrie’s name on the streets after the game, indicating their lingering animosity towards their former star.

Why the hate? All about the Celtics-Kyrie history

Kyrie Irving is a former Boston Celtics player. He joined the Celtics franchise in August 2017 through a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He went on to play two seasons with the Celtics (2017-18 and 2018-19), showcasing his incredible talent with dazzling performances.

However, his time with the Celtics was also marred with injuries. Irving missed the entire 2018 playoffs and in the 2019 playoffs, Celtics lost to the Giannis-led Bucks in six games.

As the 2018-19 NBA season approached, Kyrie Irving was in a contract year but he chose not to sign an extension with the Celtics. Despite this, he pledged his loyalty to Boston during a preseason fan event, telling the TD Garden crowd, "If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here."

However, Kyrie’s attitude towards the Celtics started to change as the 2019 free agency approached. In the 2019 free agency, Irving backtracked on his promise, and famously said he doesn’t "owe sh-t to anyone."

Kyrie’s comments angered many Celtics fans. Soon, Irving joined the Brooklyn Nets, a conference rival of the Celtics which further fueled the fans’ ire. Many Celtics fans felt betrayed by Kyrie and viewed him as a backstabber.

This animosity was palpable whenever Irving returned to play at the TD Garden in Boston, and his behavior didn’t help.

Instead of offering an olive branch to the Celtics fans, Irving added fuel to the fire. In a 2021 playoff series between the Nets and Celtics, Irving was seen disrespectfully stomping on the Celtics logo at center court, further enraging the fans.

Stomping on any sports team's logo and rubbing a foot on it is widely regarded as a sign of ultimate disrespect, Irving's action of stepping on the Boston Celtics logo’s “Lucky the Leprechaun”, was seen by Celtics fans as extremely offensive. As a result, Celtics fans have become even more hostile towards Irving and are unlikely to forgive such an act.

The Game 1 hostility in the 2024 NBA Finals is just the latest chapter in a saga marked by broken promises, bitter departures, and ongoing resentment. As Game 2 approaches, Irving must prepare for the possibility of an even more raucous atmosphere. If Celtics fans bring their A-game, Irving and the Mavericks will need to rise to the occasion to secure a crucial win on enemy territory.

